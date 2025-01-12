KYTC seeking public input on Kentucky’s Statewide Rail Plan; two virtual public meetings planned Jan. 21

Transportation planners are completing the 2024 Kentucky Statewide Rail Plan and invite the public to provide feedback on the current draft to help guide and inform decision-makers on future rail service enhancements across the Commonwealth.

Two virtual public meeting sessions will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. EST, for community members to review the draft plan and for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) project team to answer questions. Each session will have a short presentation providing an overview of the draft plan, then the public can ask questions through a virtual portal.

Interested parties can register for the Jan. 21 virtual public meetings up until the meetings start at www.kyrailplan.com, where the draft plan is also available for viewing and comment. Those who need special accommodations can email the project team at info@kyrailplan.com.

The Kentucky Statewide Rail Plan will identify strategies for rail investments that are needed to increase Kentucky’s economic growth, improve quality of life and improve equity of the state’s most vulnerable and impacted communities.

“Whether you’re a rail user, a business owner or resident, your input matters to help plan the future of both passenger and freight rail in Kentucky,” said Jeremy Edgeworth, KYTC Freight, Rail and Waterways Coordinator. “Good planning considers not just current needs but also anticipated growth and development, and we look forward to hearing the thoughts of rail enthusiasts throughout Kentucky.”

Public comments and feedback will be accepted for two weeks after the public meetings. Then, the rail plan will be finalized by KYTC and sent to the Federal Railroad Administration for acceptance.

The 2024 Kentucky Statewide Rail Plan is a high-level guidance document that provides a snapshot of current operations and opportunities to increase Kentucky’s economic growth and improve quality of life. The plan does not propose policy or funding recommendations but will be a helpful resource for private railroad companies seeking to expand or enhance rail services through federal grant opportunities.

For more information on the Kentucky Statewide Rail Plan or to subscribe to updates, visit www.kyrailplan.com.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet