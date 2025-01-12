Government briefs: Roundup of meetings for Taylor Mill, Boone, Florence, Erlanger, Campbell

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

TAYLOR MILL

Taylor Mill commissioners Caroline Braden, Dan Murray and newly elected Rose Merritt

were sworn in just before the January commission meeting by Kenton County Judge ExecutiveKris Knochelmann. Commissioner Mark Kreimborg was sworn in at a different time and was absent due to illness.

Taylor Mill became another voice to be heard in Frankfort as they passed a resolution

opposing any sort of legislation that would centralize the collection of payroll taxes within the state.

Fire Chief General Fernbach introduced two new firefighters, Chuck Hopple and Christopher Whittenberger. That brings the Taylor Mill Fire Department up to full staff.

A municipal order passed which appoints Commissioner Caroline Braden as the city’s

representative to the PDS board, and Commissioner Rose Merritt as the alternate. This is for a one-year term.

Mayor Daniel Bell gave an update on the city, noting that the population has grown to 7,000 and enumerating the new housing starts which will grow the city even more. He said that commercial development is growing, too, including convenience shops and industrial development along Decoursey Pike, Locust Pike area. The city received a $500,000 grant from the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority for a sewer study, which will be the

first step in preparing for future development and for expanding and increasing jobs.

Other commercial development includes the new Heekin Animal Clinic under construction next to the new St. Elizabeth physician’s clinic.

Good news for the city, but Bell noted that these developments will bring a greater

demand for city services. The commission voted to build a new fire house and expand its EMS services which will decrease response time, and help with employee retention of full time EMS first responders. The new facility will assist the city in remaining competitive in areas of salaries, benefits and accommodations.

“The city is very proud of the Taylor Mill Police Department,” Bell stated. “It is important to keep our department well-funded with up to date equipment and training needed to retain our exclusive International CALEA Accreditation. This makes Taylor Mill one of only a few such departments in Kentucky to have this important credit to its name. The city is already known as one of the safest Cities in Kentucky.”

He noted that the Public Works Department will be able to use the old firehouse to get

their expensive equipment out of the harsh weather.

Street repair is being focused on in many areas of the city, a necessary yearly maintenance job that doesn’t stop, but moves around the city.

“The city commission has a clear direction on economic development,” Bell concluded. “With the Pride Park enhancements such as the new Park Pavilion, and the Taylor Mill Road sidewalk expansion which will be completed in 2025, we know the city is growing and

thriving. The City Commissioners, the CAO, and myself, as well as all the department heads work together on a daily basis toward the best interest of residents and the overall benefit of the city.”

BOONE COUNTY

Boone County Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday evening to voice their opposition to any kind of legislation that would allow the state to collect payroll taxes for the

entire state, or establish a central collection for those payroll taxes. Ft Wright Mayor Dave Hatter introduced such a resolution in his city, also, and it passed unanimously.

Five presentations were given for zoning map amendments, and they all ended in the first reading of ordinances in favor of the zoning map amendments. Two public hearings were held, the first about vacating a section of right of way near 1700 Stahl Road in Hebron, and the second for budget amendments for the 2024-2025 year county budget.

FLORENCE

Florence Director of Public Works Eric Hall gave an update on an OKI traffic light grant

the city received back in January of 2021 at the city’s caucus meeting Tuesday night. He said they had immediately gone into planning and design for the traffic lights at 29 intersections on US 42. The area had been pre-determined for the traffic light upgrade because a traffic study had declared the area from Ewing Boulevard south to be the most congested area. This is a pilot program.

But Hall said they hit some roadblocks in the plan, although they were able to increase

the number of intersections for the improved traffic lights from 29 to 31, all the way to Mount Zion road. The new traffic light will have sensors so that cars will trigger the light if there is no other traffic. It also allows emergency vehicles to have green lights if they are on an emergency call.

The grant is for $4 million, with an 80/20 match, but Boone County Fiscal Court is

included in this grant. So the state will pay $3.7 million, and the remaining $680,000 will be split into $476,000 for the county and $204,000 for the city.

“That’s a heck of a deal for us,” said new council member Diane Whalen.

Hall said they hope to bid the project in the spring.

Business Development Director Justin Finke reported on economic development within the city. He said there are a few housing developments ready to start construction, including the Parkview Senior Apartments, a development on six acres across from the entrance to South Fork Park, and the Glenns at Gunpowder, a 284 unit multi-family development on Gunpowder Road. He pointed out the new Drury hotel at the corner of Industrial Road and said they have three outlots where new businesses can be located.

There will be a Carmax off Betsy Conrad Lane where the old Ponderosa used to be, as well as a Recycling Reverse Logistics business under the Amazon umbrella. Several businesses are scheduled to close, such as Frisch’s, which already has closed, Big Lots, and Party City on Mall Road, and Finke said the city is always looking for new businesses to fill those spots which can be a benefit to residents.

Public Works Director Hall praised his road crew highly for their excellent work clearing the roads in the city.

“We were on for 56 hours straight, in 12 hour shifts,” he stated. “We put down 800 tons

of salt and 2,400 gallons of calcium. I could not be more proud of our team, and a special thanks to Adam Duncan, Eddie Cooper, and Keith Ruschell. I am super proud, and super pleased.”

It was announced that the city will have a special open house on January 21 from 4 to 7

p.m. to discuss the results of the master park planning information. This will be held at Nature Park. There will also be a council meeting at the government center at six o’clock on January 21.

ERLANGER

Erlanger city council honored George Betas, owner of Greek to Me, an ethnic restaurant

in Erlanger in their Business Spotlight. Betas revealed they are in their 25th year of business. He told council that he lives in Erlanger and works in Erlanger, and he loves it here.

Mayor Jessica Fette explained the new arrangement of seats, having five council members seated to her left, and four to the right, in the place of the department heads, saying

the department heads would attend the meetings if they were needed, and CAO Peter Glenn

said they were working on a good life/work balance.

The project of Narrows bridge was bid. The weight limit on the bridge had to be significantly reduced when a pothole showed structural issues with the bridge.

The sale of business materials was added as a conditional use in the Neighborhood Commercial zone. Attorney Jack Gatlin said Elsmere already had it in their zone, and thought it might have been an oversight in the Z21 zoning reorganization.

Former Council member Vicki Kyle was named to the Urban Forest Commission, for a one-year term, and John McVay and Terry Farro were named to the Board of Adjustments for a

four-year term.

This was the first meeting for new councilmembers Michele Fields and Chris Farmer.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery led the court in a moment of silence for

former journalist turn publicist Pat Crowley, who died unexpectedly just after Christmas.

Pendery also administered the oath of office to Robert Sewell, and the entire court

offered their support to him.

The court approved the hire of a part time plans examiner, Donald Wright, and a part

time Senior Center assistant, Judith Stevens.

Commissioners agreed to be a part of the Tri-County Hazardous Waste Event and also

part of the Regional Pavement Management, with no commitment.

Repaving the entrance to three different shelters in AJ Jolly park is a project that will be put out for bid. The estimated cost is $45,000.

The court agreed to use the Kentucky Flex Funds, in the amount of $200,311, to help fix

Upper and Lower Tug Fork Road.