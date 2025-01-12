NKY Business Hall of Fame to induct four new members during 7th induction ceremony Jan. 30

Staff Report

The Northern Kentucky Business Hall of Fame will celebrate the region’s business accomplishments Jan. 30 when four local leaders will be inducted during the organization’s 7th annual induction ceremony at Receptions Event Center in Erlanger.

The Northern Kentucky Business Hall of Fame, a partnership between NKY Magazine and the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, honors those who have contributed to Northern Kentucky’s tradition of business success thorough economic, cultural, and civic endeavors.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. with the Best Workplaces in NKY Award presentations, followed by the induction Hall of Fame induction luncheon from 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

2025 Northern Kentucky Business Hall of Fame inductees are:

• Karen Finan – president and CEO, OneNKY

• Jeanne Schroer – president & CEO, Catalytic Development Funding Corp. of NKY

• Amy Spiller – president, Duke Energy

• Paul Hemmer Jr. – president and CEO, Paul Hemmer Company

Group and single admission tickets for the event are available for purchase online at www.bestofnky.com.