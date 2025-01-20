KC Crosbie of Lexington elected co-chair of the Republican National Committee, replacing Lara Trump

KC Crosbie, a longtime Republican National Committee member from Kentucky, was elected to serve as co-chair of the RNC, formerly replacing Lara Trump.

Lara Trump is the daughter-in-law of incoming President Donald Trump. Lara Trump and co-chair Michael Whatley have been credited in Republican victories up and down the ballot last year.

“I am just so blessed to follow in the footsteps of an incredible leader,” said Crosbie, thanking Trump in her first speech as co-chair.

Crosbie is a former Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government City Council member and previously ran for Kentucky state treasurer in 2011 but lost the election. She was elected to represent Kentucky on the RNC during the 2012 state convention and has been the RNC treasurer.

Andy Westberry, a spokesperson for the RPK, said in a statement the party is “proud and excited to see KC lead the RNC to greater success, just as she did here in Kentucky.”

“KC has spent decades promoting and protecting conservative values in Kentucky and across the nation. As co-chair, she will bring invaluable perspectives to the RNC,” Westberry said. “She will also prioritize ensuring that our elections remain fair and secure. Additionally, she will work to strategically allocate RNC resources to win close races in battleground states and build on President Trump’s historic electoral gains.”

John McCarthy, a RNC member from Kentucky, offered his congratulations.

“This well-deserved accomplishment reflects KC’s dedication and leadership to our party and values Having worked alongside KC for several decades, I’ve seen her tireless advocacy at the local, state, and national levels. Her experience, strategic mindset, and tireless work ethic will have a profound impact alongside Co-Chair Mike Whatley. KC’s deep understanding of the RNC’s finances as the treasurer makes her leadership critical to fulfill the RNC’s fiscally responsible goals.”

Crosbie is married to Scott Crosbie and they have two daughters, Kirby, age 15, and Cate, age 12, and a son, Mac, age 10. KC and her family attend Centenary United Methodist Church in Lexington where she has been active in the children’s ministry and serves on the “I am 3rd” recreational board.

Joe Gruters, a state senator from Florida, will replace Crosbie as RNC treasurer.

Republican Party of Kentucky