NKY Chamber, NKU to partner for Black Employer Showcase and Talents event Feb. 13

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber), is partnering with Northern Kentucky University’s Office of African American Student Initiatives (AASI) to present the Black Employer Showcase and Talents (B.E.S.T.) event on Thursday, Feb. 13 from noon to 4 p.m.

The event will be held in NKU’s Student Ballroom, located at 1 Nunn Drive in Highland Heights, and is part of AASI’s Black History Month programming and will provide a platform for local minority-owned and minority-led businesses to connect with minority students, alumni, community members and friends with the goal to increase the number of minority students and early-career applicants in internships and jobs.

“The B.E.S.T. event is a testament to our commitment to furthering equity and inclusion in the workplace,” said Dashai Thompson, director of inclusive business strategies with the NKY Chamber. “By creating a platform for minority businesses to connect with a talented and diverse pool of students and professionals, we are not only celebrating excellence but also strengthening our economy and ensuring that all voices are heard, valued and given the opportunity to succeed.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with a diverse selection of businesses and corporations looking for talent at various levels. Participating businesses can connect with educated potential interns and employees while gaining exposure for their company. The event will also include music, performances and a chance to win prizes.

“This will be the third annual B.E.S.T. event,” said Greg Moore, director of NKU’s Office of African American Student Initiatives. “I’ll never forget coming in to this role back in 2021. After learning that several students were extremely intimidated and afraid to approach companies during the larger Annual Career Expo, we came up with a plan that included student feedback along with elements that made the space feel more intimate being key. Additional values include a DJ, musical performances and intentional space for students to network and actually connect with the corporate representatives and Black business owners. We do want to highlight that this is truly for everyone. Though the title has Black in it, the overall goal has mutual benefits. Companies have an opportunity to connect with a potential diverse pool of future employees and attendees have an opportunity to hone in on their career preparation skills. This is open to current students, alumni and all community members. The last thing I’ll share is how fulfilling it is when students approach me, giving me hugs and thanking me for planning events that make a difference for them. We even had students successfully gain employment on the spot or as a result of this event, and that makes my heart full.”

Registration is free and is open through Feb. 7, 2025, at bit.ly/NKUBest2025. Parking and refreshments are included with registration.

To learn more about the NKY Chamber’s Inclusive Business Strategies, visit NKYChamber.com/talent. To learn more about NKU’s Office of African American Student Initiatives, visit nku.edu/aasi.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce