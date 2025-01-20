Kentucky voter registration remains strong with more than 9,000 voters added in December

The Kentucky Secretary of State on Friday announced voter registration remained strong in the last month of 2024, with 9,324 voters registering in December.

“It’s remarkable that in the month following a presidential election, and 17 months before our next election, Kentuckians showed strong interest in voting,” said Secreatary of State Michael Adams.

In December, 4,962 voters were removed from the rolls – 4,034 deceased voters, 505 felony convicts, 234 who moved out of state, 98 duplicate registrations, 56 who voluntarily de-registered, and 35 who were adjudged mentally incompetent.

Republican registrants account for 47 percent of the electorate, with 1,674,447 voters. Republican registration rose by 5,263 voters, a .32 percent increase.

Democratic registrants make up 42 percent of the electorate, with 1,499,867 voters. Democratic registration fell by 2,970 voters, a .20 percent decrease.

There are 385,339 voters registered as Independent or under other political affiliations, 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration climbed by 2,069 voters, a .54 percent increase.

Kentucky Secretary of State