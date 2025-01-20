Northern Kentucky Health Department reports work in 2024 in real numbers; more ahead in ’25

The Northern Kentucky Health Department can show — by the numbers — how they worked in 2024 to keep our region healthy — as a preclude to the work to come in ’25.

The health department inspected nearly 1,700 food establishments and 700 temporary good booths at fairs and festivals.

It served more than 14,700 people at its health centers and helps get nutritious food through the WIC program.

It provided 843 nictoine replacement vouchers to help people stop smoking . . .

And the list goes on, as these graphics tell the story in real numbers.

See the Northern Kentucky Health Department website for more details.

Northern Kentucky Health Department