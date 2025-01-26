KCPL to host career fair featuring more than 40 area employers January 30 at Erlanger Branch

The Erlanger Branch of the Kenton County Public Library will be hosting a Career Fair Thursday, January 30, in collaboration with the Kentucky Career Center.

The New Year, New Career Fair will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature over 40 local employers offering hundreds of positions at every level. The fair will also include on-site career coaching from the Kentucky Career Center. Coaches will be available to help with resumes, interviews, cover letters and to provide overall guidance. To share a resume with potential employers today, attendees can pre-register at nkcareercenter.org/nync25.

In addition to the annual Career Fair, the Kenton County Library offers monthly Career and Job Services classes both online and in-person.

• The Kenton County Public Library has a robust program for job seekers and those in career transition at all levels. More than 725 people have landed jobs at companies including Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, Fidelity Investments, Humana, Kroger, Proctor & Gamble, 80 Acres Farm, St. Elizabeth Medical Center, Great American, Western-Southern and hundreds more.

• Natalie Ruppert, manager of Career and Job Services, and her team of coaches assist people with programs catered to their needs that help them put their best foot forward. Available programs offer guidance on resume building, networking, branding, writing, and more to help attendees become experts in the job search process.

• Visit kentonlibrary.org/careerandjobservices to learn more about the library’s Career and Job Services.

In addition to pre-registration, attendees are encouraged to review these helpful tips.

Employers include:

• A & A Lawncare & Landscaping Inc

• Airborne

• Allied Universal

• Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning & Electric

• Assisting Hands

• ATech Training, Inc.

• Boone County Schools

• Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati

• Cengage Group

• Chick-fil-A Mall Road

• Cincinnati Public Schools

• Constellis

• CVG Airport Authority

• Darling Ingredients

• Easterseals Redwood

• Expert Services, LLC DBA Expert Irrigation

• FedEx

• Fidelity Investments

• Freestore Foodbank

• Frito Lay

• FUN.com

• Gateway Community & Technical College

• Kenton County Detention Center

• Levi Strauss

• MAU Workforce Solutions

• McLane Co

• Menzies Aviation

• MidAmerica Safety Solutions

• Mubea

• North American Stainless

• Northern Kentucky Area Development District

• Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission

• Northern Kentucky Water District

• OrthoCincy

• Sibcy Cline

• SP + | A Metropolis Company

• Specialty Interiors of Ohio Inc.

• St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Staffmark

• Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky

• TSA

• USPS

• Verst

• Welding Alloys USA

Kenton County Public Library