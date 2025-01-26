National Underground Railroad Freedom Center announces slate of events for Black History Month

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center has announced its schedule of Black History Month programming that includes two music performances, plays, a film screening and opportunities for children and adults to rediscover that Black history is American history.

“Black history is not a niche or a subset of history, it is ever present and woven into the cultural fabric of our shared heritage,” said Woodrow Keown, Jr., president and COO of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “In the great play of American history, its actors have been varied and diverse, but their voices have not been amplified equally. We’re here to amplify Black voices this month, and every month, to rightly tell our nation’s history.”

Bach to Blues: A Community Concert with Violinist Randall Goosby

February 6

Experience an unforgettable evening of music with acclaimed violinist Randall Goosby. Goosby’s unique Bach to Blues program bridges classical and contemporary traditions, pairing movements from J.S. Bach’s timeless solo works with Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson’s evocative Blue/s Forms Suite. Through his dynamic performance, Goosby explores the connections between cultural heritage, musical innovation and the enduring quest for artistic and social harmony.

Fifth Third Community Day offers free admission

February 16

Admission to the Freedom Center is free on Sunday, February 16, part of the Fifth Third Community Days made possible by the Fifth Third Foundation.

Join Ti Marie Candle Co. for a hands-on candle making experience symbolizing the light of hope and resilience central to the story of the Underground Railroad. Craft your own 4 oz. candle while reflecting on the role of light as a guiding force for freedom seekers and as a beacon for social justice today.

Uncover the truth about America’s 200-year struggle with slavery when you play a part in an interactive one-woman historic retelling. “Harriet Tubman Straight Up Outta’ the Underground,” presented by TCT On Tour, follows Harriet Tubman, the most recognized conductor of the Underground Railroad. Nicknamed “Moses,” Harriet lived up to her name by gaining her own freedom and then traveling back and forth over a dozen times to lead 70 people to freedom.

Nathaniel R. Jones Freedom Speaker Series presents Jazz Transforming America with musician Jerome Jennings

February 22

Jazz is a uniquely American invention, the harmonious blend of African rhythm and the hymns and spirituals rising from the hearts of enslaved people in the American South. It has been an amplifier for social justice reform, equity and resistance, uniting communities through a universal language of song. Emmy Award-winning composer, drummer and activist Jerome Jennings joins acclaimed trumpeter and bandleader Myles Twitty for a musical evening of history and impact. Through iconic classics and powerful original songs, they explore artists whose music have been anthems of resistance and hymns of hope in some of the nation’s most pivotal moments.

Presented as part of the Nathaniel R. Jones Freedom Speaker Series, generously supported by Francie and John Pepper.

Ain’t No Back to a Merry-Go-Round

February 27

In June of 1960, three shocking, unprecedented events happened at “idyllic” Glen Echo Amusement Park: Howard University students arrived at the park and sat down on the carousel; white, middle-aged neighbors, largely Jewish, joined the protest; the American Nazi Party showed up. This powerful documentary tells the forgotten story of how those three events shook metropolitan Washington, forced sides, changed lives and ignited sparks that flew out across the Civil Rights Movement for years to come.

Presented as part of the Mayerson JCC Jewish & Israeli Film Festival.

“Paul Robeson” and “The Douglass-Lincoln Debates”

February 28 and March 1

The Cincinnati Black Theatre Company brings two one-act plays to the Freedom Center.

“Paul Robeson” by Phillip Hayes Dean chronicles Robeson’s life from his New Jersey childhood to international stardom as a singer, actor and Civil Rights icon. In a role originated by James Earl Jones, former Cincinnati City Councilmember Wendell Young portrays Robeson for the Cincinnati Black Theatre Company production.

“The Douglass-Lincoln Debates” by Douglas D. Miron is based on historical meetings of celebrated orator, author and abolitionist Frederick Douglass and President Abraham Lincoln. North Carolina native and actor Steffon Sharpless plays Frederick Douglass and Virginia native and playwright Douglas D. Miron plays Abraham Lincoln.

Black history extends beyond the month of February, and the Freedom Center already has events lined up for March you can mark on your calendar.

Nathaniel R. Jones Freedom Speaker Series presents Award-Winning Historian David Blight

March 7

Join the Freedom Center for an evening with award-winning historian David Blight. Drawing excerpts from his latest book, Yale and Slavery: A History, Blight examines the history, legacies and remembrances of slavery in America, including how pillars of American higher education, even in New England, emerged over time intertwined with the national and international history of racial slavery. Along the way, Blight also addresses the current crisis of trust in universities as ownership and censorship of history threaten the integrity of fact and the inclusion of diverse voices.

Presented as part of the Nathaniel R. Jones Freedom Speaker Series, generously supported by Francie and John Pepper.

To support and share Black history throughout the year, consider a donation to the Freedom Center. You can donate at freedomcenter.org/donate.

National Underground Railroad Freedom Center