Kenton County Fiscal Court names J.S. Held to oversee development of new 225-acre park in Independence

At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Kenton County Fiscal Court approved J.S. Held to serve as its owner’s representative for the development of the new County park in Independence. J.S. Held will provide expert guidance and oversight throughout the planning, design and construction phases.

In September, the County solicited bids for an owner’s representative for the project. J.S. Held was picked unanimously by a selection committee consisting of: Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann, Commissioner Beth Sewell, County Administrator Joe Shriver, Assistant County Administrator Scott Gunning, Independence Mayor Chris Reinersman and recreation commission member Adam Davey.

“The new Kenton County park is a generational opportunity to improve quality of life in Kenton County,” Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann said. “Once complete, these 225 acres will be a space for families and neighbors to connect and thrive. With J.S. Held on board, we’re ready to bring this vision to life.”

J.S. Held brings extensive experience in managing complex construction and development projects, making them a trusted partner in executing this significant undertaking. Their role as the owner’s representative will include advising on design development, monitoring progress and ensuring the project aligns with the County’s goals and expectations.

In late August, the Fiscal Court contracted with the design firm Human Nature to update the park’s master plan. This work aims to refine the project’s scope and provide updated cost estimates, laying the foundation for a state-of-the-art recreational space that meets the community’s needs.

Spanning 225 acres, the new Kenton County park is the largest of the County’s seven parks. Situated adjacent to Lincoln Ridge Park in Independence, the park opened for passive recreation in 2020. With the updated master plan and J.S. Held’s expertise, the County aims to transform this already cherished natural space into a vibrant community hub.

Kenton County Fiscal Court