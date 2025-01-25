Fort Thomas Education Foundation’s Grant Patrol surprises teachers with funding for projects

The Fort Thomas Education Foundation conducted its annual Grant Patrol Friday, January 17 – Thursday, January 23. This fun tradition gives the FTEF the opportunity to surprise FTIS teachers who have submitted a FTEF Grant Request with the news that their request has been funded.



This year, the FTEF funded over $44,000 in teacher grants.

This is all thanks to the generous donations from families and community partners. Over the course of its 20 years history, the FTEF has funded over $1M in teacher grants.



This year’s grant recipients are:

• Highlands High School and Middle School– Drones, String Program Improvements, Band Instruments, Photo Lab Equipment, Sensory Room Updates, and Response Technology

• Johnson Elementary – Inclusive Equipment

• Moyer Elementary – Preschool Enrichment Programs

“Thanks to the generous support and donations from our community, we are excited each year to provide grants to the dedicated staff and students at FTIS. These grants are vital in helping our schools stand out and excel. One of the things that I am most excited about is the trend of student-led grant requests from our schools. In reviewing these requests, one thing stands above the rest – our District is creating a future generation of empathetic and civic-minded leaders. I am truly honored and grateful to be part of an organization that prioritizes giving back to the students of Fort Thomas. We remain committed to supporting our district in every way possible, and I’m excited to see how this year’s grants will benefit our students. I can’t speak highly enough of our incredible staff and board members, whose passion and dedication continue to make a real difference,” said Frank Twehues, FTEF Board President.

Beth Brubaker, journalism teacher at Highlands High School, who was a recipient of the photo lab grant says, “Thank you to the FTEF for once again funding this for our programs. We truly appreciate the investment.”



The FTEF is a non-profit organization that is committed to enhancing the educational excellence in our public schools. Through its public-private partnership, the FTEF is proud to have impacted the school over $14 million to FTIS schools.

