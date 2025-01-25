Kentucky House of Representatives to host annual Military Kids Day Febuary 25 at State Capitol

The annual Military Kids Day at the Kentucky State Capitol is set for Tuesday, February 25. The event offers military children a unique opportunity to see the legislative process firsthand.

Hosted this year by the House of Representatives’ Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection (VMAPP) Committee, the event will feature activities to honor and celebrate the children of military families.

Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, initiated Military Kids Day at the request of a military family in his district. The event has become a cherished tradition, growing in success each year. It recognizes the sacrifices of military children, including time apart from their parents and the challenges of frequent relocations, while providing a platform for them to participate in state government.

The day’s activities will include a Capitol tour, exploring a Black Hawk helicopter and Aviation Museum flight simulators, participating in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attending committee meetings focused on military issues.

Sen. Matt Deneen, R-Elizabethtown, chair of the Senate VMAPP Committee, emphasized the importance of Military Kids Day in his district.

“My dad was a military policeman for 22 years, so I grew up in the military,” he said. “While it brought unique challenges that made me resilient, it also afforded me opportunities other kids didn’t experience. With Fort Knox in my district, I’m incredibly proud to participate in this event that highlights the sacrifices of these incredible kids. I encourage military families to allow us to show them around our state capitol and create a truly unforgettable day.”

Rep. Bobby McCool, R-Van Lear, chair of the House VMAPP Committee, expressed his excitement about hosting the event.

“I’m thrilled to welcome military kids and their families to the House VMAPP Committee,” McCool said. “It’s a privilege to provide this experience to families who sacrifice so much for our country. Children of parents or guardians who serve sacrifice time away from those who love them most, all for the benefit of this great nation. That deserves our full and undivided attention.”

Higdon considers Military Kids Day his favorite part of each legislative session.

“This day, like all others, is about celebrating these awesome young men and women and giving them the spotlight for the day,” Higdon said. “I hope to see all my colleagues, our statewide elected officials and our friends in the press come together to spread the word and make this year’s Military Kids Day the best yet.”

Families wishing to participate must contact Senate Clerk Donna Holiday at donna.holiday@kylegislature.gov. The deadline to apply is Monday, February 17.