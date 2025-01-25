NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative names Shannon Schumacher 2025 Spirit of Achievement Award honoree

The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative (WI) is proud to recognize Shannon Schumacher as the recipient of the 12th annual Spirit of Achievement Award. The award honors women involved with the WI who have made a significant impact on the progress of the program, experienced career success and been active in the community.

Schumacher will be presented with the award during the 2025 Women’s Initiative Annual Breakfast, powered by PNC, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. The event, themed “The Craft of Empowerment: Fresh Perspectives for Success,” will feature keynote speaker Tia Edwards, co-founder of Fresh Bourbon Distillery. This community event will be a morning of networking, celebration, and inspiration.

“Shannon has been one of our fiercest leaders within the Women’s Initiative and brings a strong sense of mission to the work she does with us,” said Holly Nibert, Director of the NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative. “She’s held a crucial role in creating a more empowering and supportive environment as a member of the Engagement Committee, a role she’s held for half a decade. She’s continued to support initiatives that aim to empower women of all ages and career levels. We’re thrilled to present her with this year’s Spirit of Achievement Award.”

Schumacher is a dedicated member of the Women’s Initiative and has served as the chair of the Engagement Committee from 2022 to 2024 and also served as vice chair of that committee from 2020 to 2022.

Outside of her work with the Engagement Committee, Schumacher also developed the “Morning Connect Hour,” a networking opportunity to reach an audience of professional women who may have conflicts during typical evening Connect Hour events. She’s the chair of the WI Mentoring & Roundtables Committee and is known to mentor many women within the community.

“My work with the Women’s Initiative has provided long-lasting meaningful connections and opportunities for which I’m grateful,” said Schumacher. “Being able to mentor and play a role in the empowerment of professional women of all ages and stages in their careers is a truly rewarding and fulfilling experience. I’m honored to receive this award and to join the ranks of all the women who have been recognized with this award throughout the years. I look forward to continuing to uplift women in their careers through our Women’s Initiative efforts for years to come.”

Schumacher is an Account Executive at HUB International and Kentucky Market Leader. She provides innovative employee benefit solutions with legendary service to clients. She is dedicated to improving outcomes, lives and business results. Aside from her work with the Women’s Initiative, Schumacher is a Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Leadership NKY graduate. She is also on the Foundation Board at Gateway Community & Technical College, serves as the co-chair on the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Executive Board, is a member of the Learning Grove Cabinet Campaign, and also served on the Newport Central Catholic High School Cabinet Campaign in 2023.

She and her husband Jeff have two daughters, for whom she strives to serve as a positive role model. She enjoys being involved with their sports and activities and can often be found volunteering on the fields, in the gym, and at the schools.

Registration for the 2025 WI Annual Breakfast, powered by PNC, is $70 for NKY Chamber members, $90 for future members, $60 for NKYP members, and free with NKYP Event Pass. Individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities should contact Diana McGlade at dmcglade@NKYChamber.com. For more information on the event, and to register, visit NKYChamber.com/events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce