Kenton County Public Library has digital resources available for you — learn something new from comfort of home

Staff report

If your New Year’s resolutions include learning something new or creating something special or looking for a new job, the Kenton County Public Library has something for you — and you can connect with it all from the comfort of your home. (This is especially good news if the snow and cold are keeping you indoors these days.)

The library is offering free online resources each month in 2025 — and a job fair to be held at the end of January will also help you put your new knowledge and skills to good use.

The Kenton County Public Library invites community members to discover the incredible range of free resources available through its Digital Library. With just a KCPL library card and an internet connection, users can enjoy access to eBooks, audiobooks, movies, craft classes, tutoring services, ACT prep courses, language learning tools, music, historical databases, and much more—all from the comfort of home.



As part of its new Digital Discovery series, we’ll feature different online resources each month, starting in January which is all about new skills in the new year.



DIGITAL RESOURCES

Gale Courses offers a wide range of highly interactive, instructor-led courses you can take online. Browse the catalog on the website.

A library card holder in good standing is entitled to these courses at no cost.

Courses run for six weeks, and new sessions begin every month.

CreativeBug offers thousands of award-winning art and craft video classes taught by design experts and artists. Learn how to paint, knit, crochet, sew, screen print and more. You must have a library card to sign in.

Learning Express Library is an easy-to-use online test prep resource that helps people improve core academic skills, earn a high school equivalency, prepare for college, join the military, obtain occupational certification, change careers, become a U.S. citizen and much more.



Visit kentonlibrary.org for details and to get started.