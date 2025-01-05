Coming in Hot extends win streak for trainer John Ennis, Jockey Irving Moncada in Turfway’s Prevue Stakes

Coming in Hot kept his winning streak ablaze for owners Rose Hill Farm, Vincent Colbert, John Trumbulovic and James Connor, surging clear in mid-stretch to capture the 30th running of the $124,250 Turfway Prevue Stakes under jockey Irving Moncada for trainer John Ennis.

A field of nine 3-year-olds lined up for the evening feature. Killjoy set the early tempo from the rail, tracked closely by Special Creed to his outside, posting an opening quarter-mile in :22.17. Even-money favorite Touchy, ridden by Hall of Fame jockey Joel Rosario, made a middle move down the backside to get into contention but was in need of racing room while pinned along the rail as the half-mile went up in :45.93.

As Killjoy began to tire nearing the stretch, Touchy seized an opening at the rail and briefly took the lead. However, Coming in Hot tracked Touchy’s every move around the turn and had all the momentum when Moncada tipped him to the two-path, kicking clear in mid-stretch to win by 1 ½ lengths.

Seventeen days removed from an impressive allowance victory, the son of Maclean’s Music completed 6 ½ furlongs over Turfway Park’s Tapeta surface in 1:17.86.

Up to No Good rallied late to secure third, followed by Killjoy, Special Creed, Star’s Image, Vehemently, Relator and Warheart.

Sent off at odds of 3-1, Coming in Hot rewarded his backers with $2 mutuels of $8.38, $3.52, and $2.54. Touchy returned $3 and $2.58, while Up to No Good paid $8.44 to show.

Overall, Coming in Hot’s record now stands at three wins from seven starts while banking earnings of $165,741.

Coming in Hot was bred in Kentucky by his owners.

Live racing at Turfway Park is set to resume on Thursday, following the postponement of Wednesday’s program to Sunday, Jan. 12, due to snow and wind chills expected to dip into the single digits. Racing is scheduled to commence at 5:55 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, while Sunday’s card will kick off at 1 p.m.

A Late Pick 5 carryover of $180,036 will highlight Thursday’s racing program at Turfway Park Racing & Gaming after no bettor successfully selected all five winners in Saturday night’s sequence.

The carryover was bolstered by 44-1 longshot Pnutbutter Whiskey capturing the opening leg of the bet and 13-1 Alder taking the evening’s penultimate race. The sequence also featured victories from Coming in Hot ($8.38), Musical Maestro ($7.82) and Nile Candy ($14.40), who closed out the night with a win in the finale to cement the carryover.

The Pick 5 at Turfway Park is a 50-cent minimum wager with a 15% takeout rate, offering one of the most competitive wagering opportunities in horse racing.

First post for Thursday’s card is scheduled for 5:55 p.m., with the Late Pick 5 sequence set to begin in Race 5 at 7:55 p.m.

Turfway Park