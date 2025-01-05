Governor Andy Beshear declares state of emergency in advance of impending winter storm system

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of a severe winter storm system that is expected to affect most of the state, bringing snow, freezing rain and ice beginning Sunday morning.

It is expected to continue statewide through at least Monday with arctic temperatures for the rest of the upcoming week.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for most of Kentucky, with an ice storm warning in the far West, and a Winter Weather Advisory for the southern two tiers of counties bordering Tennessee.

Six to 10 inches of snow and sleet are forecast along and north of I-64, with higher amounts the further north in Kentucky. Three to six inches could fall South of that, with lesser amounts toward Tennessee.

One-quarter to one-half inch of freezing rain and ice is predicted in northern Kentucky, one-half to three-fourth inches along I-64 South to the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways and amounts diminishing South to the Tennessee line. The ice storm warning area in Western Kentucky, west of a line from Owensboro and Madisonville to near Paducah, could see up to an inch of ice.

“This winter storm will likely cause significant disruption and dangerous conditions on our roads and could cause significant power outages, just 24 hours before it gets dangerously cold,” Beshear said during a Saturday afternoon press conference. “We care about every Kentucky family and those traveling through our great state, and we want to make sure everyone has the information and resources needed to stay safe.”

As part of his declaration, the governor has units of the Kentucky National Guard standing by to respond. State transportation workers are also preparing to act to clear the roads and local emergency management officials are working to open needed warming centers. The governor also implemented the state’s price-gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services as they clean up and recover from the storm. Consumers should report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

“The state Emergency Operations Center in Frankfort will stay open for the duration of this event,” stated Kentucky Emergency Management Director Eric Gibson. “During that time, we’ll have state agencies from across the Commonwealth and the representatives there to coordinate their response.”

Beshear said he will decide Sunday if state buildings will be open on Monday.