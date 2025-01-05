With Norovirus cases on the rise is on the rise, here are steps you can take to protect yourself

By Sarah Ladd

Kentucky Lantern

There have been more cases of the highly infectious norovirus this season than totals in the past several seasons, but Kentuckians need not panic.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Mark Burns, an associate professor at the University of Louisville and a medical doctor with UofL Health, said norovirus has been around “forever,” and the uptick in cases this year is likely because people are returning to more normal activities following years of isolation during the COVID-19 lockdowns.

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from Aug. 1 to Dec. 11, there were 495 cases of norovirus reported in the United States. That’s an increase from 363 during that same period in 2023. It’s also higher than the same period from 2012-2020 and 2021-2024, the CDC says.

“I believe a lot of it is the fact that … we’ve come out of lockdown, basically,” Burns told the Lantern. “And for all intents and purposes, that’s over. So, we’re doing things that we were normally doing prior to the last three-four years.”

Given that return to normality, he said, “it’s not too surprising” to see an increase in cases of easily-transmitted illnesses.

While norovirus is unpleasant, it’s rarely deadly, Burns said, meaning it isn’t pandemic material.

Here’s what to know about norovirus:

What is norovirus, and how does it spread?

Casually called the “stomach bug” or “stomach flu,” norovirus causes gastrointestinal issues, leading to vomiting, diarrhea and fever.

Norovirus spreads easily through contact with an infected person or through touching infected surfaces.

It also spreads through certain foods, including unwashed vegetables and fruit and raw oysters, Burns said.

“The virus, in of itself, it’s not really deadly, but it’s just more of a virus of … inconvenience,” Burns said. “If there’s any good part about this, it is that people are not usually symptomatic that long. After about 48-72 hours, people are usually over their symptoms.”

How can I protect myself from norovirus?

Burns recommends the following precautions, which can help protect against norovirus spread:

• Don’t share eating utensils with another person. • Wash hands with soap and water for 20-30 seconds. Hand sanitizer is not effective against norovirus. • Don’t eat raw oysters. • Wash all produce like fruits and vegetables before eating them. • If you are sick, stay home. Even once a person feels better, they can still spread norovirus to others for up to two weeks.

People who have norovirus can usually manage their symptoms at home, Burns said, including resting and drinking a lot of fluids.

“Stay home, make sure you’re drinking fluids, because dehydration is an issue that can occur with the vomiting and the diarrhea, so make sure you’re hydrated,” Burns said. “You can take things like Tylenol for fever and just basically rest.”

No need to panic

Norovirus has been around for a long time, and tried and true preventative measures can help reduce its spread, Burns said.

“The norovirus — the older people in the room will remember the old ‘Norwalk’ virus — it’s the same virus, very same one,” Burns said. “There are outbreaks, but nothing on the pandemic level that we just experienced.”

Data isn’t yet available for how many cases are in Kentucky, though Burns said “it would be reasonable to assume” the state has more cases than previous years. Between 2018 to 2022, Kentucky’s highest number of norovirus outbreaks was in 2019, with 20 outbreaks, according to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services. The CDC defines an outbreak as two or more similar illnesses resulting from a common exposure that is either suspected or laboratory-confirmed to be caused by norovirus.

“It’s not good,” Burns said. “But, it’s not nearly as bad as our other enemy, COVID, guaranteed.”

Kentucky Lantern is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kentucky Lantern maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Jamie Lucke for questions at info@kentuckylantern.com.