Kenton County Public Library to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday with family-friendly events January 18

The Kenton County Public Library’s Erlanger Branch is inviting Northern Kentuckians to join in the celebration of Dolly Parton’s birthday and learn more about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library with two special events on Saturday, January 18.

The Imagination Library is a free program that mails high-quality, age-appropriate books to children from birth up to age five. Families in Kenton County can enroll their children to help foster a love of reading and prepare them for lifelong learning.

Event schedule:

Dolly Parton Imagination Library Storytime

11 a.m.–12 p.m. Start your weekend with a heartwarming storytime featuring books from the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. This event is perfect for the whole family and will include stories, songs, and playtime to spark imagination and joy. Dolly Parton Birthday Party

2–3:30 p.m. Put on your rhinestones and tassels and get ready to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday a day early. Enjoy cupcakes (while supplies last), music, crafts, and plenty of fun. This lively celebration honors Dolly’s legacy as a music and literacy icon. Best suited for children ages 2 and up, but all are welcome to join the festivities.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Dolly Parton’s birthday and highlight the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program,” said Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library. “These events are a fun way to bring families together, encourage literacy, and honor Dolly’s incredible impact.”

Both events are free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information about the events or to enroll children in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, visit kentonlibrary.org or contact the Erlanger Branch at 859.962.4002.

The Erlanger Branch library is located at 401 Kenton Lands Road in Erlanger. Dolly Parton will not be in attendance. The events are a celebration of her accomplishments and philanthropy efforts. Dolly Parton was born January 19, 1946 in Locust Ridge, Tennessee.

Kenton County Public Library