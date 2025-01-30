Kentucky lawmakers expected to consider lifting restrictions on freestanding birth centers

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Next week, Kentucky lawmakers are expected to consider a bill that would lift legal red tape that backers say makes it difficult to open up freestanding birth centers.

The Commonwealth is among 10 states with no independent nurse midwife-run facilities that provide prenatal and birth services and postpartum care. So, many people travel to Indiana or Tennessee to give birth, said Trimble County resident Paige Thompson, who went out of state to give birth in 2021. She said her friends have made similar trips, but she worries about those in other rural counties who have no options for a natural birth in a home-like environment.

“They offer the freedom to move around during labor,” she said. “They offer the option to eat and drink whenever you’re hungry or thirsty. And there’s also the option to birth in the water.”

Senate Bill 17 would exempt freestanding birth centers from the state’s certificate-of-need requirements, rules that regulate health-care facilities. The Kentucky Hospital Association opposes freestanding birth centers, arguing that hospitals are better equipped to handle unpredictable medical complications.

The bill’s sponsor, state Sen. Shelley Funke Frommeyer, R-Alexandria, said people should have access to the prenatal and delivery care they feel is best for them, noting there are around 800 home births in Kentucky each year.

“I want to recognize that we are not trying to do anything so complicated, other than remove barriers to wellness,” she said, “and we believe that this is a very important barrier to remove.”

Thompson said more than one in three Kentuckians give birth by cesarean-section, a rate among the highest in the nation.

“I think that people are waking up to the truth that midwives and midwifery care are safer, and produce better outcomes for low-risk pregnancy, in women who want a natural vaginal delivery,” she said.

Data show access to birth centers is linked to fewer medical interventions and lower cesarean rates than in hospitals, and can reduce racial disparities, including fewer low birthweight babies for Black women.