KY sees gains in fourth-grade math scores on 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress

Kentucky’s fourth-grade math students saw an increase in their scores on the 2024 National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), also known as the Nation’s Report Card. Only 14 other states made statistically significant gains in fourth-grade math during this testing cycle.

The rest of Kentucky’s scores in fourth-grade reading and eigth-grade math and reading held steady, marking the first time students in the Commonwealth have progressed or held steady on NAEP since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Commonwealth’s students also were above the national average in both 4th- and 8th-grade reading, as well as fourth-grade math.

“I am pleased to begin to see evidence of success for all of the hard work put in by Kentucky’s public school educators to help their students recover from the impacts of COVID,” Kentucky Commissioner of Education Robbie Fletcher said. “We believe this is a step in the right direction, and I know that our educators are making a true impact on the lives of their students.”

For more than 50 years, NAEP has been the country’s only nationally representative and continuing survey of students’ educational achievement. The assessment is authorized by Congress and directed by the National Center for Education Statistics. In Kentucky, a representative, random sample of 4th- and 8th-graders are tested every two years in reading and mathematics.

Student performance on NAEP fits into one of four reporting categories: Below Basic, Basic, Proficient or Advanced.

The NAEP reading assessment tests students on literary and informational texts. The questions measure students’ ability to locate and recall, integrate and interpret, and critique and evaluate text. In both fourth and eighth-grade reading, Kentucky students were above the national average.

The mathematics assessment addresses five content areas: number properties and operations; measurement; geometry; data analysis, statistics and probability; and algebra. Kentucky students were above the national average in fourth-grade, while they are gaining ground on the national average in eighth grade.

Fletcher said while it is too early to tell if these improvements are a trend, he is grateful for the resources and time Kentucky has invested in its students.

“The Kentucky Department of Education remains committed to working with our districts, schools and educators to help ensure all of our public school students have access to vibrant learning experiences that can help prepare them for life after graduation,” Fletcher said. “We believe that the investments our General Assembly has made in literacy and numeracy, along with our collaboration with local school districts in these areas, will enable our students to achieve even higher levels in the years to come.”

Kentucky Department of Education