Kentucky Living to begin accepting nominations for annual ‘Best in Kentucky’ beginning Feb. 1

Do you have a favorite hometown restaurant, park or small business? Now is your chance to help recognize the best Kentucky has to offer. Kentucky Living, the flagship publication for Kentucky’s electric cooperatives, is accepting nominations for the 2025 Best in Kentucky Awards from February 1 through February 28 on KentuckyLiving.com.

With 30 categories ranging from Hiking Trail to Bakery, the annual contest is not only a celebration of what makes our Commonwealth so special but has become the ultimate curated list for both visitors and lifelong residents.

“Each month, Kentucky Living celebrates the energy of Kentucky,” said Shannon Brock, the magazine’s editor. “As the most widely circulated publication in the commonwealth, we are excited to be the home for must-visit destinations and hidden gems recommended by those who know Kentucky best – our readers. When Kentuckians take just a few minutes to complete the nomination form, they are not only entered into a cash drawing, but they are also elevating their local communities and ensuring they are represented.”

Nominating is quick and easy – visit www.kentuckyliving.com and submit your favorites by February 28. The top three nominees will appear on the Best in Kentucky ballot May 1-31 on KentuckyLiving.com.

Winners will be announced during the Best in Kentucky Awards Show on August 13 on YouTube, Facebook, and KentuckyLiving.com, as well as showcased in the September issue of Kentucky Living both in print and online.

Kentucky Living