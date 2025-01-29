Point/Arc’s Armonie Banks manages medical care for clients, including those in residential homes

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

Armonie Banks started working 16 years ago.

“I was taking care of my grandma when I was 11,” the new Residential Medical Coordinator for The Point/Arc said. “She had cancer and passed when I was 13.”

The passion and love of caring for others was something not soon lost on Banks – nursing school was on her radar.

“I worked as a Direct Support Professional (DSP) at The Point/Arc, while I was attending nursing school for two years,” she said.

Direct Service Professionals provide necessary support and services to people of all ages with disabilities. The Point/Arc has sixteen residential homes that operate on seven-days-a-week, 365 days-a-year.

“The people who serve at The Point/Arc are all dedicated with the same goal,” Banks said, “to help and support individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD).”

As Residential Medical Coordinator, Armonie Banks manages all medical care – including appointments – for all those in residential homes.

“It’s quite the responsibility,” she admits, “but I work closely with the Leads of our homes, and we manage to coordinate the needs of all our clients.”

She works a five-day – 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – schedule but is available for emergency situations on weekends and in the evenings.

Adding to that schedule, Armonie Banks is a single-mom – her daughter turns two on the fourth of February.

“I’ll get up at 6 a.m.,” she says, “leave my home in Independence at 7 a.m. and take my daughter to day care in Cincinnati.”

The birth of her daughter forced her to leave her DSP position while attending Beckfield College.

“When I completed my LPN (Licensed Practical Nurse) program (in 2024), I heard The Point/Arc was looking to hire an additional nurse. I knew they had plans of expansion down the road, and they will be needing nurses.”

She says the greatest challenge in her position is, “coordinating all residents with medical care. I communicate with the doctors, guardians, and parents of our residents,” she said.

But she admits the satisfaction of helping others certainly outweighs the stress involved.

“I just enjoy serving others,” the Princeton High School graduate, and former volleyball player, said. “It’s just part of my DNA.”

Grandma would have been proud.