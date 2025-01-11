Keven Moore: Extension cords can cause fires if used improperly, here’s how to minimize risk

As the colder months approach, many of us turn to space heaters and other high-power appliances to stay warm. However, it’s essential to be aware of the potential fire hazards associated with improper use of extension cords.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), approximately 4,600 residential home fires each year are associated with extension cords, resulting in about 70 deaths and 230 injuries.

If you’re using a space heater to heat a room or trying out that new toaster oven you received for Christmas, a 14- or 16-gauge extension cord won’t handle the amperage. This can cause the extension cord to overheat and potentially lead to a fire. Fourteen-gauge extension cords, the most common type sold, can handle up to 1,800 watts (or 15 amps, the same as a standard wall outlet in the US).

The average wattage for a hair dryer is 1,800 watts, which is the maximum load for a 16-gauge extension cord that is 25-50 feet long. If the extension cord is 100 feet long, the maximum load drops to 1,100 watts. In both cases, you risk overheating the cord and causing a fire.

If you walk away with one piece of advice from this article, please remember to avoid plugging high-power appliances and heat-producing devices into standard extension cords that may overload that particular extension cord. This includes items like space heaters, hair dryers, air fryers, microwaves, refrigerators, and air conditioners, etc. These devices draw a significant amount of power, which can cause the extension cord to overheat and potentially catch fire.

Each extension cord has a maximum wattage rating, which indicates the amount of electrical load it can safely handle. Exceeding this limit can cause the cord to overheat and potentially catch fire.

Overheating is a significant cause of fires when extension cords are used improperly. This can happen due to overloading or connecting appliances that consume more watts than the cord can handle. Damaged extension cords can also cause fires.

When selecting an extension cord, it’s important to understand the various options available, as not all extension cords are the same. Most extension cords have markings printed along their length. Look for numbers like “12/3” or “16AWG.” The first number indicates the gauge, and the second number indicates the number of conductors. For example, “12/3” means 12-gauge wire with three conductors.

Choosing the right type of extension cord for every situation involves considering several factors to ensure safety and efficiency. Here are some key points to keep in mind:

• Environment and Usage: Determine whether the extension cord will be used indoors or outdoors. Indoor cords are typically lighter and have two-prong plugs, while outdoor cords are heavier, weather-resistant, and have three-prong plugs. Some also are equipped with. Ground fault circuit interrupters (GFCIs) which add another layer of protection to prevent electrical shock. • Power Rating: Check the power rating of the extension cord, which includes amperage, voltage, and wattage. Using a cord with a lower power rating than required can lead to overheating and potential fire hazards. • Wire Gauge: The wire gauge (AWG) indicates the thickness of the wire. Lower numbers mean thicker wires, which can handle more current. Common gauges are 16 AWG, 14 AWG, 12 AWG, and 10 AWG. • Length: The length of the extension cord affects its performance. Longer cords can lead to voltage drops, which can damage your tools or appliances. Choose the shortest length that meets your needs. • Safety Features: Look for cords with safety features such as strain relief, which prevents tension at joints and terminal screws, and durable jackets that protect against damage. • Usage Guidelines: Extension cords are for short, temporary use only. Avoid running cords over sharp edges, and replace frayed or damaged cords to prevent shocks, burns, or fires.

Using extension cords can be convenient, but they also pose significant fire hazards if not used properly. Here are some essential tips to help you avoid a fire when using an extension cord:

• High-Power Appliances and Heat-Producing Devices: Items like space heaters, microwaves, refrigerators, and air conditioners draw significant power, which can cause extension cords to overheat and potentially catch fire. • Incorrect Type of Extension Cord: Ensure you are using the correct type of extension cord for the environment. For example, do not use indoor extension cords outdoors, as they are not designed to withstand exposure to moisture and temperature fluctuations. • Multiple Extension Cords: Plugging multiple extension cords together, known as “daisy chaining,” can lead to overheating and increase the risk of fire. • Power Strips or Surge Protectors: Using extension cords with power strips or surge protectors can overload the cord, leading to overheating and fire hazards. • Under Rugs, Carpets, Walls, or Furniture: Running extension cords under rugs, carpets, walls or furniture can cause them to overheat and potentially ignite. • Damaged Extension Cords: Regularly inspect your extension cords for any signs of wear and tear. Damaged cords with frayed wires or cracked insulation should be replaced immediately. • Overloading Extension Cords: Each extension cord has a maximum wattage rating, which indicates the amount of electrical load it can safely handle. Exceeding this limit can cause the cord to overheat and potentially catch fire. • Avoid Using Older Space Heaters: New model space heaters are equipped with automatic shutoffs when tipped over. If you have to use an older model, avoid use around kids and pets.

While extension cords offer a convenient solution for powering multiple devices, they also pose significant fire hazards if not used properly. By following the guidelines and safety tips outlined in this article, you can significantly reduce the risk of fire and ensure the safe use of extension cords in your home or office. Remember, safety should always be a priority when dealing with electrical devices.

Be Safe My Friends.