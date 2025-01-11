KYSTATS November 2024 unemployment data shows jobless rate increases in all but one KY county

Unemployment rates rose in 119 counties between November 2023 and November 2024, and fell in Russell County, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS).

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.6%. It was followed by Cumberland County, 3.8%; Marion, Scott and Washington counties, 3.9% each; and Carroll, Fayette, Oldham, Shelby and Spencer counties, 4% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 11.8%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 9.9%; Harlan County, 9.3%; Breathitt County, 8.9%; Leslie County, 8.7%; Elliott County, 8.6%; Lewis County, 8.2%; Clay County, 8.1%; Letcher County, 8%; and Knott and Owsley counties, 7.9% each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.8% for November 2024, and 4% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted November 2024 unemployment rate was released on Dec. 19, 2024, and can be viewed at www.kentucky.gov.

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased from October to November 2024. This increase is due to more workers entering the labor force and searching for a job rather than fewer workers being employed. On a seasonally adjusted basis, both the number of people in the labor force and the number of people employed in Kentucky increased in November 2024.

In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics website.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at kystats.ky.gov.

