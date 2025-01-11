With cold temperatures gripping the region, Duke Energy offers tips to save on energy costs

Duke Energy is here to help our customers take control of their energy use and save money by providing easy ways to track their energy usage and save through energy-efficiency tips.

Get personalized energy usage alerts

Let usage alerts take the stress out of managing energy use. Get notified when you reach your personalized limit, so you’re able to make changes and find ways to save before the bill arrives.

The Duke Energy app can also provide daily and hourly usage information, so you can see your unique patterns.

By having a smart meter and an email address on file, customers are automatically enrolled to receive usage alerts that show how much electricity they are using and how much it may cost in time to adjust. Sign in to your online account or create one here.

Low-to no-cost energy-saving tips

• Reduce your thermostat to the lowest comfortable setting. The closer you match your thermostat to outdoor temperatures, the lower you can make your bill. Even a couple of degrees make it easier on your heating systems and your wallet. • Change your air filter and schedule regular maintenance for your heating systems. Maintaining your heating systems can help increase efficiency. • Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny winter days to allow the sun’s rays to warm the house but close them at night to help insulate your home. • Seal cracks in windows, doors and vents with caulking and weatherstripping to save 10% to 20% in heating costs. • Replace standard bulbs with LEDs. LEDs are more efficient than regular bulbs, while giving off the same amount of light. Replacing just six of your most frequently used bulbs with LEDs can save up to $480 over the lifetime of the bulbs. • Operate ceiling fans in a clockwise direction in the winter, which pushes warm air back down into the room. (Most fans have a switch that allows you to reverse the motor.) While fans move air and make people more comfortable, they do not provide heat, so remember to turn the fan off when you leave the room. • Manage water heating. Set your water heater to 120 degrees or less. Water heating is typically the second biggest user of energy in your home.

More Winter Energy Savings here: duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

