Local road crews gearing up to keep streets, roads safe across region in anticipation of first snowstorm of ’25

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The weather forecast is dire for this Sunday into Monday, January 5 into January 6.

Radar is showing an alarming arrow of intense snow and ice which will shoot across the middle of the nation, bringing a grinding halt to transportation and the easy access to and from places necessary for normal living.

Hello to runs on grocery store milk and bread, possible delays or cancellations of school and events, and hauling out kids’ boots and snow pants for sled riding, and goodbye to a normal lifestyle, clear roadways and visibility, at least, it appears to be the case, looking at it from a day out.

The Boone County road crew, like others across the region, is ready.

Forty-three trucks will be out on the road during the predicted snow event, some pre-treating the roads with a salt brine, the substance that creates white lines on the roadways, a substance which retards the ability of the snow and ice to stick to the roads.

“We won’t be putting brine down on the roads until right before the snow or ice begins,” said Director of Public Works Tom Logan. “If we put the brine down too far in advance, it isn’t as effective, and can wash away, or wear away as cars drive over it. We apply the brine to the roads right before the precipitation starts, and that will keep the ice and snow from sticking to the roadway.”

A new method of distributing salt will be used this weekend. Logan said they have developed a way to spray the brine along with spraying the salt, so the roads will essentially get a double dose of the ice melting treatment.

“The salt and the brine together really decrease the likelihood of the snow and ice bonding to the pavement,” Logan explained. “Also the two together helps to spread the substance more evenly, and more quickly so that the combined spray will start to work right away.”

Friday morning was a practice of sorts for the public works crew, because they were able to get out about 3 a.m. to prevent problems, even though the forecast predicted only a slight covering of snow.

“We are in touch with the National Weather Service, and will be in constant communication throughout the weekend,” Logan said. “We not only have the Weather Service office in Wilmington, Ohio, but we also have the Weather Service in Louisville, Kentucky, so we are getting up to date information on the weather from whatever direction it comes.”

Logan explained that the county has 450 center line miles of road to cover, but they also will be taking care of 52 state roads. They did this through an agreement with the state, because the state, understandably, has so much area to cover, and the agreement allows roads in Boone County to be taken care of on a more immediate basis.

“Those are center line miles,” said Logan. “When our guys plow and treat the streets, they have to go back and forth to make sure the whole street is treated. So that 450 to 500 miles is approximately 1,000 lane miles.”

There are 45 Public Works employees, but Logan said they work in teams, and in shifts, and if he needs to he can pull employees from other departments, especially when the employees have CDL licenses.

He said there are about 40 predetermined routes that the truck drivers cover in their shifts, but when the snow starts there are certain roads in unincorporated Boone County that they know are critical to treat.

“Everyone around here knows that Big Jimmy Hill is crucial,” said Logan. “Then there are others in the same area–Beechgrove, and Dale Williamson Road.”

Until the snow falls, it is just a waiting game, getting all their ducks in a row.

“We are ready,” Logan stated. “We are ready for anything Mother Nature decides to throw at us. We can handle it!”