EBI receives donation of tools, materials from Lowe’s to support high school, adult programs

The Enzweiler Building Institute (EBI) has announced a donation of tools and meterials from Lowe’s valued at $5,000 that will enhance hands-on training for students pursuing careers in construction.

Donated items include:

• 2x 4 large lumber package

• 3 Metabo Cordless Driver Drills (18V)

• 3 Metabo Cordless Impact Drills (18V)

• 1 Metabo Cordless Reciprocating Saw (18V)

• 1 Metabo Cordless Multi-Tool (18V)

• Batteries and charging stations for all tools

The donation will directly support the institute’s high school and adult students, who rely on access to tools and materials to gain the skills needed to meet demand for trained professionals in the skilled trades.

“Lowe’s continues to be a champion for workforce development and the future of skilled trades,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky and president of the Enzweiler Building Institute. “This donation not only provides critical resources for our students but also serves as a powerful statement about Lowe’s commitment to investing in education and the next generation of builders. We’re incredibly grateful for their support.”

EBI’s partnership with Lowe’s reinforces the importance of collaboration between industry leaders and educational institutions to address the skilled trades workforce shortage and inspire young people to pursue rewarding careers in construction.

“Through our Lowe’s Hometowns Heroes program, Lowe’s associates in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky district are proud to partner with National Association of Home Builders to support the Enzweiler Building Institute,” said Shane Thompson, Lowe’s district manager. “Lowe’s is dedicated to the development of skilled trades education and closing the skilled trades labor gap. Through donations like this one today, we are able to support local community organizations and expand the Enzweiler Building Institute’s capacity to serve.”

For more information about the Enzweiler Building Institute and its programs, visit

www.BuildingInstitute.com or contact the institute directly at 859-331-9500.

Enzweiler Bulding Institute