Town hall ‘conversation’ on future of state’s education will be held in NKY on January 8

Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher and the Kentucky United We Learn Council will hold a community conversation January 8 at the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services, 5516 E. Alexandria Pike, Cold Spring, 5-7 p.m.

The purpose of the series of conversations to be held around the state is to shape the future of education in the state, including a review of the proposed assessment and accountability system framework.

Joined by Jennifer Stafford, division director for KDE’s Office of Assessment and Accountability, attendees at nine town hall meetings will also be able to see what innovative things are happening in surrounding districts, with a goal of providing Kentucky’s students with improved learning experiences.

Following opening remarks by Commissioner Fletcher, the agenda at each town hall meeting will include:

• What is Vibrant Learning?

• Local Accountability in Action, featuring area school districts.

• An overview of the Kentucky Department of Education’s proposed Assessment and Accountability program known as Framework 2.0.

• A question and answer period with Fletcher and Stafford.

