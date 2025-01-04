KY Supreme Court Justice Robert Conley to head Judicial Commission on Mental Health

Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Robert B. Conley has been named new chair of the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health, as Chief Justice-elect Debra Hembree Lambert has appointed him as her successor as head of the organization.

“Justice Conley has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication and leadership,” Chief Justice-elect Lambert said. “I am confident that under his guidance the commission will continue to thrive and further its mission to support the judiciary in these critical efforts.”

Chief Justice-elect Lambert announced the passing of the baton to Conley, in preparation for her taking the seat of Chief Justice of the High Court when she’s sworn in Jan. 7.

Kentucky Court of Appeals Chief Judge Larry E. Thompson, who serves as vice chair for the commission, noted, “I would like to congratulate Justice Conley on his appointment as chair of the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. His commitment to advancing initiatives within our justice system is truly inspiring. I am honored to continue serving as vice chair and look forward to working alongside him as we strive to create meaningful change and ensure justice with compassion for all Kentuckians.”

“I am deeply honored to accept the role of chair for the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health,” said Conley. “This commission represents a vital commitment to addressing the intersection of mental health and our justice system. Together, we will continue to champion innovative solutions, support individuals and families in need, and ensure that our courts are a place of compassion, fairness and understanding. I look forward to working alongside our dedicated members and partners to advance this important mission.”

With mental health issues affecting a significant number of people involved with the court system, the Supreme Court created the statewide KJCMH in 2022 to focus on mental health, substance use and intellectual disabilities. The commission works to improve the practice, quality and timeliness of judicial response to cases involving these needs.

Learn more about the commission at https://kcoj.info/KJCMH.

Kentucky Supreme Court