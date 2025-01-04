Applications open for state grants supporting clean, safe communities; funded by Kentucky Pride Fund

Kentucky is now accepting grant applications for projects that support clean and safe communities.

Grant funds can help local governments, solid waste management districts, public schools, universities and colleges develop recycling and composting programs, offer educational programs or host household hazardous waste collection events. Applications with regional projects are given priority. Each grant requires a 25 percent local match.

“Team Kentucky is proud to support local efforts to keep our communities safe and clean,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “By working together, we’re creating a new Kentucky home and making positive changes today that will have lasting impact.”

Grant funding comes from the Kentucky Pride Fund and is underwritten by a $1.75 per-ton fee on municipal solid waste disposed of in Kentucky’s contained landfills.

“We are excited to offer grants that support recycling and waste reduction initiatives, helping to create sustainable solutions for a cleaner, greener Kentucky,” said Division of Waste Management director Brian Osterman. “In awarding these grants to Kentucky communities, we can reduce our environmental impact and build a bright future for generations to come.”

Applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered to the Division of Waste Management, Recycling and Local Assistance Branch at 300 Sower Blvd, Frankfort, KY 40601, or emailed to williamt.collins@ky.gov by 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The original application and any supporting documentation must be submitted in order for an application to be complete.

For more information, contact Grant White at 502-782-6474 or grant.white@ky.gov. You may also visit the division’s website.