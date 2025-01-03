Sen. Chris McDaniel encouraging constituents to stay connected during upcoming Legislative Session

As the Constitution of Kentucky calls for convening the 2025 Legislative Session on Tuesday, January 7, in Frankfort, Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights, of the 23rd Senate District, urges constituents to stay informed and engaged in the legislative process.

Receive updates

McDaniel is encouraging constituents to sign up for legislative updates from his office. By staying informed, constituents can actively shape legislative outcomes that directly impact the communities in northern Kenton County. To receive timely updates from McDaniel’s office, residents can email Chris.McDaniel@kylegislature.gov and request to be added to his email list.

Contact lawmakers

Residents can also use the Legislative Research Commission (LRC) legislative message line at 800-372-7181. This platform allows constituents to leave messages for their respective state representatives and senators to express their support or opposition to specific legislation. Residents can also find members of their delegation by utilizing the ‘Find Your Legislator’ tool on the LRC website. Click on the map to get that location’s legislator and district information. If you use the address search, click beside the location icon to get legislator information once your address is found.

Constituents can also utilize specialized lines for specific inquiries, including:

• Bill Status Line: 866-840-2835

• Meeting Information Line: 800-633-9650

• Meeting Line en Español: 866-840-6575

• Hearing and Speech Impairment Message Line: 800-896-0305

Watch live and find archived meetings

Follow legislative activity and access bill status information, meeting details, and legislator profiles at Legislature.ky.gov. Live coverage of legislative proceedings can also be found at KET.org/Legislature or via the LRC YouTube Channel. Archived footage is available on both platforms.

Senator Chris McDaniel