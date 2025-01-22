Mike Tussey: Legacy of KY Sports Hall of Famer Joel Utley resonates throughout Commonwealth

The curtain came down on my sports play-by-play career in 2022. It was time to retire as my career spanned 57 years and a canyon full of incredible memories. I called everything from high school, pro baseball and basketball, and – NCAA basketball and football as well.

It was a privilege and honor to have called the games representing so many fine teams.

While in the profession, we strive to be the very best we can be through great training, experience, research and the development of our God given skills.

NFL Hall of Famer, VINCE LOMBARDI said it best many years ago: “Perfection is not attainable, but if we chase perfection, we can catch excellence.”

I believe we all had a vision, a direction that led us towards our dreams and goals. In fact, success is always complimented with a genuine enjoyment of what we do, and the pride in which we do it.

Without any doubt, there are those within my generation of broadcasting who possessed that very same drive and determination that exemplifies perseverance and grit. In my view, there is one such Kentucky Gentleman who is a solid Hall of Famer and the Legendary Voice of Kentucky Wesleyan College Basketball for 61 years and that certainly would be: JOEL UTLEY

It was 2010 and I was calling Northern Kentucky University Norse basketball with my long time colleague and fellow Hall of Famer – Denny Wright. It was a home game for us and we were meeting the Panthers of Kentucky Wesleyan College. I was well aware of the legacy of Kentucky Wesleyan’s broadcaster Joel Utley, but had never had the honor to meet him.

Before the game, Joel and his wife entered the Bank of Kentucky Center and made his way to his location on broadcast row. Moments later, I introduced myself to Joel and commended him on his wonderful career of calling play-by-play for the Panthers for so many decades.

Joel’s career began in the late 50s at his hometown radio station as a teenager in Madisonville at WFMW. After High School he landed a position in Lexington at WVLK while he was attending UK. It was here where Joel met broadcasting Icon – Claude Sullivan, the voice of the Kentucky Wildcats who subsequently became his mentor.

At that time, Lexington and Louisville was full of Hall of Fame play-by-play announcers in the early 1960’s; WLAP had Earl Boardman, WHAS had George Walsh for football, and Cawood Ledford was the Voice of Kentucky Wildcats basketball.

In addition, WAVE in Louisville featured Ed Kallay as the Voice of the Louisville Cardinals.

Joel’s vision remained strong as he truly believed his destiny was that someday, he would be the play by play announcer he always dreamt he could be.

July 1, 1961 he began working at WVJS in Owensboro. Time moved on quickly as five months later on December 1, 1961 a very young Joel Utley stepped up to the microphone and answered the call of – “You’re On the Air!”

Dreams came true that December as he received the very best Christmas gift he could ever imagine. The joy of Christmas was magnified greatly as Joel was named the basketball Voice of the Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers.

For the next 61 years and 1,933 games, Joel would don his headset and deliver his unique style and talent to his beloved Panther fans.

Joel retired in August, 2022 after etching his renowned legacy into NCAA history with these accomplishments:

• Holds College Basketball’s record for play-by-play longevity and total games called

• The only broadcaster in the nation to call 12 NCAA basketball championship games (all levels) including 8 divisional DII titles – 1966, 1968, 1969, 1973, 1987, 1990, 1999, and 2001

Recently Joel and I chatted for a few minutes about his incredible career and how he is enjoying his retirement: “Retiring was a tough decision to make, but the timing was right to step down. What I have achieved as a broadcaster reflects my deep love for Kentucky Wesleyan College.”

I asked Joel about his retirement plans if any and his golden years that lie ahead: “My career has been beyond any dreams I ever had. I’m not going to completely retire as I will continue as a loyal fan of our basketball teams, the rest of Panther sports and my alma mater.”

How does it feel to sit in the stands now and being a Panther fan? “I will never forget sitting in the stands and a fan next to me told me that he loved listening to me call the Panthers games and how exciting the games were on the radio. He mentioned that he was so excited to meet me and thanked me for all those great memories.”

Denny Wright, my long time broadcast partner and fellow Hall of Famer and I made many trips to the historic SPORTSCENTER in Owensboro to call the NKU/KWC games. Upon entry into the Sportscenter – our first order of business was to locate Joel and his legendary Sports Information Director – Roy Pickerill. These two fine men would welcome us with strong handshakes and huge smiles. We all eventually became very close friends during those glory days.

What tremendous ambassadors these two fine men are for KWC even today.

Looking back at Joel’s stellar career, I asked if he had any special thoughts: “Mike, no one has been more blessed that me – no one. I loved so much what I was blessed to do, I just loved it!”

A look at Joel’s awards and achievements:

• 2013 Kentucky Wesleyan College Hall of Fame

• 2016 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

• 2020 Kentucky Wesleyan Alumni Hall of Fame

• 2021 National Small College Basketball Hall of Fame

• 2022 Kentucky Broadcaster Association Hall of Fame

Roy Pickerill’s tenure as Kentucky Wesleyan Sports Information Director spans 53 years.

Roy is duly honored as well:

• 1999 College Sports Communicators Hall of Fame

• 2008 Great Lakes Valley Conference Hall of Fame

• 2024 Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame

• Currently serving at Kentucky Wesleyan as Sports Information Director Emeritus.

The life and legacy of Joel Utley continues today.

Our commonalties are so many. There aren’t too many of us Octogenarian former play-by–play guys around like Joel and me.

If we ever sat side by side to call a game, it would give the listeners 118 years of broadcast experience that would be laced with the thrills of victory and the agonies of defeat.

In fact, Joel and I share this renowned phrase that certainly resonates throughout our memories and career: “IF YOU LOVE WHAT YOU DO, YOU’LL NEVER WORK A DAY IN YOUR LIFE!”

You can believe that if Joel could do it all over again, he would be right there with his headset on.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.