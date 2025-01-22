Severe winter weather and cold temperatures underscore importance of winter emergency kit

With Kentucky’s winter bringing an unusual load of snow, ice and bitter cold temperatures, AAA is reminding drivers of the importance of being prepared for any possibility, even when the plan is to just go a short distance or to be out for just a short time.

“Drivers are being urged to put together a simple winter emergency kit they can keep in their vehicles all season long so that the inconvenience of a breakdown or traffic backup doesn’t result in what could be a life-threatening situation,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public affairs manager, AAA Blue Grass. “There are also a few steps drivers can take to stay safe if they do find themselves stranded roadside.”

Previous AAA research shows that more than 40% of motorists do not carry an emergency kit in their vehicle.

“While this winter’s weather has been extreme for the Commonwealth, delays on winter roadways are not unusual,” Weaver Hawkins added. “Even just a little bit of snow or ice can leave motorists stranded, potentially for hours on end.”

In addition to winter-specific items such as a snow shovel, scraper and deicer, AAA reminds drivers to always have a few extra blankets, water and snacks on hand. When traveling with anyone who may have medical needs, it is always critical to have extra medications available to meet those needs as well.

“Much of the winter season is still ahead. The most predictable thing about Kentucky weather is that it is unpredictable. Whether you plan to drive a short distance to the gym or office, or you plan to get away for a long weekend, consider the possibility of a breakdown or delay, and plan accordingly,” Weaver Hawkins reminded.

With arctic-like cold temperatures and snowstorms moving across many areas, including those regions beyond Kentucky’s borders, AAA reminds motorists to stay on top of changing road conditions and be mindful of weather alerts, not only near home but for their destination.

Pack a winter emergency kit

Before leaving home, AAA reminds motorists to put together a winter emergency kit for their vehicle, regardless of how long they plan to be on the road. A winter emergency kit should include:

• Ice scraper

• Snow brush

• Deicer

• Jumper cables or jump pack

• Traction aids (sand, salt, non-clumping cat litter or traction mats)

• Shovel (folding shovels are available for travel)

• Warning devices (flares, reflective triangles or LED beacons)

• Flashlight with extra batteries

• Warm gloves, coat, hat and hand warmers

• Blankets for all passengers in your car

• Basic toolkit

• Mobile phone and car charger

• First-aid kit

• Drinking water for your passengers and any pets

• Non-perishable snacks

Motorists can assemble their own kits or purchase a pre-assembled Emergency Road Kits.

Stay safe if stranded

In addition to keeping a winter vehicle emergency kit in your car, AAA offers the following recommendations if you are stranded while traveling in winter weather:

• Stay with your vehicle since it provides temporary shelter and makes it easier for rescuers to locate you. • Do not try to walk in a severe storm or bitter cold since it is easy to lose sight of your vehicle and get lost in blowing snow. Cold temperatures can become life-threatening quickly. Also, passing vehicles may not be able to see you. • Don’t overexert yourself trying to push or dig your vehicle out of the snow on your own. Wait for help. • Tie a brightly colored cloth at the top of the rolled-up driver’s side window to signal distress. At night, keep the dome light on if possible. It only uses a small amount of electricity and will make it easier for rescuers to find you. • Make sure the exhaust pipe isn’t clogged with snow, ice, or mud. A blocked exhaust could cause deadly carbon monoxide gas to leak into the vehicle when the engine is running. • Use whatever is available to insulate your body from the cold. If you don’t have an emergency kit with extra coats and blankets, you may use floor mats or other similar items. The point is to stay warm. • If your vehicle is operable, and after ensuring the exhaust pipe is clear, run the engine and heater just long enough to remove the chill and conserve gasoline.

AAA Blue Grass