Mike Tussey: Small market radio, spiced with local news and sports, is the heart of a community

Naturally, it’s very hard today for many to imagine the impact of local radio back in the 20th Century. The years have taken a toll of what was once a magical chemistry that communities not only turned to for entertainment, but also served as an instrument of their community needs and pride.

However, somewhere along the way, a new concept arose with the likes of voice tracking, loaded back to back commercial blocks and a minimum input of personality.

Simply put, it’s a new brand for other generations. Things change, sometimes for the best, and sometimes for a disaster.

The life line to any radio corporation — large or small — is sales. It’s the magic wand which is the influx of money that not only pays the bills but also gives latitude for growth and success.

If a station has a viable product that commands attention, you sell it.

So, what is that “product”?

It can be a spotlight on music. Types of music are widespread today from rock, country, oldies, classic hits and the list goes on.

Another viable product is that of broadcasting sports and being the outlet for covering the games of professional baseball, football, soccer with a blend of talk shows and news.

When radio became a staple of not only news, but of entertainment in the mid-1940’s, it brought with it a super gift – called imagination.



By the late 1940’s I was mesmerized like millions across America who sat on the floor and stared at a large floor model Zenith or Magnavox AM radio and listed for those radio serials of yesteryear such as The Lone Ranger, Our Miss Brooks, The FBI at Peace and War, Life with Luigi and the list goes on.

Our imaginations kicked it and it was like we could see the images of those speaking via the radio.

By the 1950’s small local stations popped up all over America like dandelions. They knew they were not NBC or CBS, but their vision was to not only entertain, but to serve their community with a pulse of local interests from news to sports.

Even if meant reading the local obituaries.

Local announcers or Disc Jockeys had the assignment of entertaining the local area with small 45 rpm discs of hit music.

The local community listeners deemed that some of those DJ’s were their favorites. It could be the DJ’s voice, the music he/she played or it could be that magical radio gift – imagination.

Imagining what the DJ looked like coupled with a DJ’s magnetic personality created a bond between the listeners and the DJ’s.

Thus, an indisputable asset was born with the DJ’s and their personality.

This equation spread to the large metro areas of America.

By the mid-50’s the small transistor radio took America but storm. Even the kids took them to school.

A few weeks ago, 2025 was born. We are in an age where entertainment transmits from many different forms.

The Internet is king because of all the options it provides.

It’s not your Grandparents world any longer.

The little gadget of 70 years ago, the transistor radio was replaced by an I-Phone. Even I have one.

My broadcasting career was born one weekend in April 1961 with a small local station in southeast Ohio – Ironton’s WIRO. Like many DJ’s, I used a pseudonym – Mike Todd. WIRO was the epitome of America’s local small town radio with all of her 250 watts. The new owners were Rose and Ken Auble from Marion, Ohio. Ken was a visionary. He knew what he wanted and he knew how to obtain it. There is only one word that describes Ken Auble’s game plan and it was: LOCAL

One of the key stones of early WIRO was that of a local DJ – Joe Bowman who nightly hosted his show: SANDMAN SERENADE. From 9 p.m. to Midnight with all of his 250W, Joe played the latest hits of the 50’s as he was indeed the Sandman.

The telephone lines lit up and WIRO’s mailbox was full of written request and song dedications. The Sandman Show even broadcast ‘LIVE’ locally on Saturday nights from a Frisch’s Restaurant on route 141 in Ironton. While the Sandman played the hits – the kids cruised in and out.

Some years later, Mike Todd became the host of the legendary Sandman Show and I can tell you, it was fantastic talking to the listeners and getting mail as well.

Ken Auble’s “local” dream expanded into the small community of Ironton with the broadcasting of the legendary Ironton High School Tigers, Little League Baseball, local city council meetings, obituaries and even broadcasting ‘LIVE’ the annual Ironton Memorial Day Parade.

If it was local, you would find it on the air emanating from WIRO’s Radio Plaza just above Park Avenue.

It’s now mid January 2025.

Over the many years, WIRO lost its local existence in Ironton and became essentially a robot with network feeds at 1230AM.

However, WIRO was purchased sometime ago by Total Media Group and on January 6, 2025, a fellow West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Famer, JB MILLER, became the new Morning Show host for WIRO – HANK 107.1 FM.

I extend my congratulations and Very Best to JB and Total Media Group. In fact, JB and his brother Bob grew up in Ironton and you can bet that JB certainly is very excited to represent his home town.

The recipe of success for the All New WIRO is exactly those items I referenced earlier such as local sports, local news, and local events such as parades.

This transition of back to the basics of local radio is not new. It’s a sample of what small town communities are experiencing across the country.

Certainly, there is a huge contrast of operation and programming between small town America and the heart beat of radio in metro markets.



With that contrast, comes an option, a choice in which listeners can reach out and enjoy the pulse of their community in a real way.

The legacy of WIRO of Ironton, Ohio will never disappear as its rich history echoes through the decades.

The curtain went up just 9 days ago on January 6 when WIRO – HANK 107.1 FM made its debut on the air as well as streaming on the Internet.

Small town local radio thrives today with local community stations and personalities such as:

· Steve Hayes – Portsmouth, Ohio – Morning Show 6-10AM @Mix 99.3 WNXT/wnxt.com

· Mike Nelson – Grayson, Kentucky – Mornings with Mike @ WGOH/WUGO “Go Radio”/wgohwugo.com

· Ernie G. Anderson – Ashland, Kentucky – Afternoon Drive 2-6PM @ WLGC 105.7 FM/koolhits1057.com

· Ernie Brown – Dry Ridge, Kentucky – 5-10AM @ The Oasis – Where the Music Went – WOXY 97.7FM/ WNKR 106.7FM/where the music went.com

Take the time, enjoy the shows and become a fan. Nothing like LOCAL RADIO.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.