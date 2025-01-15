Today is last day to enroll in or change plans for federally-subsidized health insurance on Kynect

By Melissa Patrick

Kentucky Health News

Today is the last day to enroll in or change plans for federally subsidized health insurance on Kynect, the state-based marketplace, for coverage that starts Feb. 1.

Already, more than 93,000 Kentuckians have gotten their health coverage through Kynect, well over the nearly 75,000 who signed up for coverage last year, according to Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

“It is a well-known fact that people without health insurance live sicker and die younger,” Stack said at a news conference encouraging qualifying Kentuckians to sign up for coverage.

Kentuckians are encouraged to use the prescreening tool on kynect.ky.gov to see what plans are available to them and to see if they are eligible for a premium tax credit.

Marketplace coverage is available to people who don’t have health insurance through a job, Medicare, Medicaid, the Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program or another source, with a few exceptions.

All marketplace plans are certified to meet the requirements of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, including covering pre-existing conditions, limiting cost-sharing and covering the 10 essential benefits, including emergency services, hospitalization, lab services, prescription drugs and certain no-cost preventive services.

For 2025, the carriers remain the same and most counties will have at least two. They are Anthem, Passport by Molina, Ambetter by WellCare and CareSource.

To sign up, Kentuckians can visit kynect.ky.gov or call 855-459-6328. They also can get help at a local Department for Community-Based Services office, from a Kynector or a licensed health insurance agent at no cost.

Kynectors, who help individuals navigate the enrollment process, explain healthcare and insurance jargon and guide them through plan selection, are available in all 120 counties.