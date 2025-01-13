NKU among higher education institutions to get grant for summer program on healthcare-related careers

Twelve colleges and universities, including Northern Kentucky University, received a total of $529,801 to hold summer residential programs on campus focused on healthcare-related fields.

These programs provide opportunities for prospective college students to explore healthcare careers while gaining valuable exposure to college life. The money was awarded from federal state and local fiscal recovery funds made available to the Council on Postsecondary Education.

“Kentucky has a shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, especially in rural areas and in specialties like nursing, medical technology and allied health” said Leslie Sizemore, Associate Vice President for Workforce and Economic Initiatives at CPE. “These summer programs are a win-win for Kentucky, as they increase our college-going rate and help address workforce shortages.”

The summer programs will include hands-on activities, shadowing opportunities or career workshops through partnerships with area healthcare providers. Postsecondary institutions are encouraged to include underrepresented students, such as low-income or first-generation students, in these programs.

The full list of award recipients:

• Bellarmine University, $56,300

• Bluegrass Community and Technical College, $56,300

• Campbellsville University, $32,600

• Centre College, $28,416

• Eastern Kentucky University, $54,833

• Madisonville Community College, $14,350

• Midway University, $20,000

• Northern Kentucky University, $56,300

• Spalding University, $56,300

• University of Louisville, $56,300

• University of Pikeville, $41,802

• Western Kentucky University, $56,300

Council on Postsecondary Education