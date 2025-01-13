Long-time Florence City council member, David Osborne, has died; was released from hospital to be sworn in

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Long-time Florence Council member and Korean War Veteran David A. Osborne died Friday, succumbing to illnesses that sapped his strength to fight.

David loved to be around people. He didn’t know a stranger. He was a council member from 1976 to 1989, and again from 1992 to 2025. He was just reelected to council and was released from the hospital to be sworn in. But he needed to go back.

David A. Osborne was born and raised in Florence. He is married to Pamela, and has two grown children, and two granddaughters.

His wife, Pam, is devastated by his loss. She and David would have been married 45 years in May. She related how he got out of the hospital on December 17, by special permission to be sworn in with all the other council members. The next day, she took him to the airport, where he worked mostly as a goodwill ambassador, shaking hands, talking to veterans, helping people find where they were going, and just being somebody nice to talk to.

“He worked for two hours, and when I picked him up, he cried,” she said, her voice full of

tears. “He said, Pam, that was the best medicine I could have had.”

David spent time in the Army during the Korean conflict and that underlined his patriotism. From then on he spent a lot of time giving veteran pins to every veteran he met, in appreciation for their service to the America they love. Just like he loved America.

David also loved life. He enjoyed being alive, breathing the air, watching the sun rise and set, seeing the seasons change. If he had been well, he would have enjoyed this snow.

“David loved having Eric (Hall, Director of Public Works) or one of the public works guys pick him up in their snow plows and he would ride with them for about an hour,” said Diane Whalen, former mayor, and now a fellow council member. “He loved knowing what was going on in the city, and chatting with the guys.”

Whalen said when her dad, ‘Hop’ Ewing was mayor of Florence from 1961 to 1981, David started his governmental service career in 1976, and he thought the world of ‘Hop’ Ewing.

“I imagine there is a joyous reunion going on up there,” Whalen said softly. “I was proud to be his friend for every day of 50 years.”

Their families were close, gathering at a restaurant every Thursday night for dinner. The group included council member Pat Wingo and her husband. It was a large congenial group, and they only stopped meeting because of COVID restrictions.

“Not even two months ago, David gave me an assignment, to get everybody back together again,” said Whalen.

David had a remarkable effect on people he met. To know him was to love him.

“Beyond his remarkable public service, David was a man of warmth, joy, and an unforgettable personality,” said Mayor Julie Aubuchon. “His smile could brighten any room, and his hearty laugh was impossible to ignore. He greeted everyone with open arms, a firm handshake, and genuine enthusiasm. I cannot recall a single memory of David where he wasn’t sharing a story, enjoying a laugh, or lifting the spirits of those around him. David felt deeply that he was an ambassador to all veterans who passed through our community. He personally greeted veterans, welcomed them, prayed with them, and always bestowed a small token of appreciation to them, such as a flag pin or challenge coin. These interactions were as rewarding for him as to every veteran he met.”

His fellow council members enjoyed whenever David was at the meetings. Council member Gary Winn would tease him whenever the Governor was supposed to show up at a city function, because David’s handshake was so firm, that Winn would tell him the Secret Service guys would try and have the Governor avoid David’s handshake to ward off a dislocated shoulder. David always laughed at that.

“David was one of a kind,” Winn stated. “He was a people person, he liked to be around people, and people liked to be around him. He loved Florence, and his family and friends. He enjoyed teasing, and was tickled when people teased him back. I am blessed to call him my friend. He was definitely one of a kind!”

Mel Carroll served on council with David and knew him for forty years.

“David could easily be known as Mr Florence,” Carroll said. “He has served the city for over forty years, and was an integral part of the process of the city growing from a small village

to a modern, suburban city. He was definitely a City Father, but more than that, he never met a

stranger. People would meet him, and they wouldn’t forget him. He will be sorely missed, by

the city, his family and his friends.”

Council member Pat Wingo and her late husband Tom were good friends with the Osbornes for 20 years.

“David was just a really good guy,” Wingo said. “He was like everybody’s favorite uncle – he was warm, caring and considerate. He was a person who was just so full of life!”

She said he didn’t like to sit still; he wanted to be active and involved, and always around people. She said he was always interested in what people had to say, and people were never strangers.

“David was more than a public servant—he was a patriot, a friend, a mentor, and a man whose influence will be felt for generations to come,” said Mayor Aubuchon. “The city of Florence, and all of us who had the privilege to know him are better for having shared this journey together. His legacy will live on in the hearts of those he touched and in the city he helped build.”

The silence is deafening in his absence.

But If a person were to listen carefully, they will still be able to hear David’s contagious

chuckle, and feel his hand on their shoulder, telling them one story or another that needed

telling, and making them feel that, as Diane Whalen said, ‘you were the most important person

in the world.’

The light has dimmed here in the world, yes, but that light is blazing in heaven, because David’s joy and love of life can’t be dimmed.

“They don’t build ‘em like David anymore,” Whalen said, fondly remembering her friend.