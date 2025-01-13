Bonded Spirit Music Festival, where Bourbon, Bluegrass, Americana meet in NKY, set for March 8

Fans of bourbon and live music are invited to attend the second-annual Bonded Spirit Music Festival on Saturday, March 8, with doors opening at 1 p.m. The outdoor festival, sponsored by meetNKY and The B-Line, takes place in Covington’s Roebling Point entertainment district just outside of Smoke Justis, a restaurant known for its bourbon selection and smoked meats, is the event organizer.

Lineup for the 2025 festival includes Nat Myers, Lindsay Lou, and headliner, The Brothers Comatose.

Early bird tickets are now on sale through January 31 at BondedSpirit.com and include a VIP ($185) and General Admission ($60) ticket option. Fans should follow the festival on social media to stay in the loop for more announcements on additional artists, food, bourbon experiences and special VIP perks.

More About the Artists and the Festival’s Origins

Nat Myers, a Northern Kentucky native, is a Korean-American blues poet who channels his lifelong restlessness and poetic passion into his debut album. Nat not only honors his heritage but also carves a distinct place in contemporary blues, using his music to uplift and provoke thought about identity and belonging in America.

Lindsay Lou is a celebrated singer-songwriter whose music seamlessly blends her deep bluegrass roots with progressive Americana, folk, and soulful pop. Named one of NPR’s “12 Best Live Performances” and praised by outlets like Billboard and No Depression, Lindsay Lou continues to captivate audiences with her radiant presence and unwavering authenticity.

The Brothers Comatose is comprised of brothers Ben Morrison (guitar, vocals) and Alex Morrison (banjo, vocals), Steve Height (bass), Philip Brezina (violin), and Greg Fleischut (mandolin, vocals). The five-piece string band is anything but a traditional acoustic outfit with their fierce musicianship and rowdy, rock concert-like shows.

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival in Covington is an annual celebration that blends the rich legacy of bourbon with the soulful tunes of Americana and Bluegrass music. The festival is named after the Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897, a bourbon purity law that passed in March of that year and was advocated for by Covington’s own John G. Carlisle.

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival aims to draw bourbon enthusiasts, as well fans of live Americana & Bluegrass music. Visitors and attendees can expect nationally recognized acts performing on a stage backdropped by the iconic Roebling Bridge, as well as local flavor and plenty of bourbon.

The Bonded Spirit Music Festival not only commemorates John G. Carlisle and the Bottled-in-Bond Act but coupled with the local B-Line®, NKY’s self-guided bourbon experience, further emphasizes Northern Kentucky’s pivotal role in the sprit’s history and solidifies its present status as a top-tier destination, promising an unparalleled bourbon experience.

Those interested in learning more about the festival can visit BondedSpirit.com or follow the festival on Facebook at @BondedSpirit and Instagram at @bondedspirit.