Opinion – Judy Harris: The essence of a champion — team culture

“To be a champion requires more than being a strong player, one has to be a strong human being as well.” Antoly Karpov

With collegiate basketball season in full swing, we’re seeing great potential in so many teams that are favorites of Northern Kentuckians. Comparisons to players and teams who made their marks in the history books can be natural.

The 2022 men’s basketball team at Thomas More University was memorable in so many ways, individually and especially as a team.

February 2022

Our Thomas More Men’s Basketball Team was going to the Nationals as Champions of the Regular Season Conference.

We saw it coming.

This team’s individual student-athletes have well-developed specializations…but they do more than their specializations.

“Mr. 3” sets and resets the school records for threes but also hits twos and grabs many rebounds.

The tall centers do their work under the basket for blocks and “insistent 2’s” but if left alone on the arc, they hit threes.

The point guards drive and steal with the best of them, but they “fly through the air” to snag rebounds and hit threes, too.

Four of the Starting Five have earned their own 1000 point career records. Two of them are juniors.

Their individual commitments to themselves, the team, the sport are reflected in their focused recovery from injuries, big and not so big, or for taking their COVID Year to play another year of eligibility.

Since they were freshmen, one or another threatens to wear out the shot machine.

Often two are seen sharing the 1000+ shots at the machine, an upperclassman bringing a younger player along for a basketball evening.

Each player exhibits confidence in himself. It shows in body positions and posture in games, facial expression.

Everyone earns credit for assists.

They have confidence in each teammate.

They master new plays by being aware of each other.

This season has been marked with very clever plays, surprising the fans and the opponents. What had appeared as goofing around after practice was really practicing those throws. Smart plays resulting in points and fun for the team and for the fans.

The deciding factor in this team’s success seems to be the team culture that quickly evolved this school year.

They really enjoy playing basketball together. They know the talents and skills of each other and find ways to promote each other in games.

The most visible element of the culture is the smile on the face of the one who hit the shot and on the faces of every teammate. “His shot was my shot/our shot.”

This is a team sport.

The essence of a champion is seen in how he behaves as a team member.

Back in January 2022, a poem identified the potential.

• • • • •

Then this year’s 2024-2025 TMU men’s basketball team was showing what they were made of with a 90-65 December win. A poem acknowledged impressive shooting and defense. Go, Saints!

Ode to Our Men’s Basketball Team

2022

‘Twas the night of a home game

And all through the house

No one was home

Not even the mouse.

Their season had started,

Where else would we be?

If there was a game,

We just have to see.

There’s Ryan and Garren,

Logan, Noah, Luke, Reid,

With that kind of potential,

We’re terrific indeed!

Four 1000s, imagine!

The season’s hardly begun,

When these guys are playing,

They’re having such fun.

A strong bench, secret weapon,

They know what to do,

It’ll be a fine season,

For the Saints White and Blue!

JJH 01/2022

ODE TO TMU DEFENSE

December 2024

We’re CAPITAL “D!”

You know it is true.

Our Defense is so awesome

Here at TMU!

We’re Dastardly, Dangerous,

Despicable and Daunting;

Opponent McKendree

Was surely found wanting.

They thought they had threes,

It looked like they might,

But they couldn’t get them off

On that fine Thursday night.

Our Saints, they were on it

And all over ‘em with “D!”

Yep, the score surely showed it,

‘Twas our game, don’t you see.

Add in Wyatt’s Twenty,

Wow! Jack’s Thirty-Three!

Yes, every Saint did his part,

Goodbye to McKendree.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students.