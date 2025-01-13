Visitors have one more week to enjoy holiday magic as BCM extends Holly Jolly days through Jan. 19

Behringer-Crawford Museum is extending Holly Jolly Days through Sunday, January 19. Visitors now have one extra week to experience the magic and wonder of the season before these beloved exhibits are gone.

This extension comes not only as a response to the enthusiasm of our visitors but also as an opportunity for those who were unable to attend during recent snowstorms that caused temporary museum closures. We’re committed to ensuring everyone has the chance to enjoy the Holiday Toy Trains.

Featuring eight O-gauge Lionel trains traveling over 250 feet of track and more than 30 interactive, guest-operated accessories, the Holiday Toy Trains has been a treasured tradition for 33 years.

“We’ve been so inspired by the enthusiasm of our visitors this season,” said BCM Executive Director Laurie Risch. “Extending Holly Jolly Days gives everyone more time to enjoy the exhibits, especially those who might have missed out due to weather or holiday travel.”

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Rd. in Devou Park in Covington. Regular museum hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days with one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Plan your visit at www.bcmuseum.org/holidays

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.

Behringer-Crawford Museum