Rep. Stephanie Dietz is chair of KY House Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety, and Judiciary

Representative Stephanie Dietz of Edgewood is the new Chair of the Kentucky House’s Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety, and Judiciary, House Speaker David Osborne announced this week.

“I am honored to have been appointed to serve as Chair of the House Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety, and Judiciary,” said Dietz. “As Chair, I look forward to ensuring that our state’s justice and public safety systems are adequately funded, so that these systems receive the resources needed to operate effectively.”

Members of the Budget Review Subcommittee on Justice, Public Safety, and Judiciary ensure our state justice system has adequate funding to provide services to those across the state. Members also oversee the development of the justice and public safety budgets, as well as funding the state’s judicial branch programming.

“I’m incredibly pleased to see the direction this committee is heading under the leadership of Rep. Dietz,” Osborne added. “Committees are the backbone of the legislative process, serving as the critical mechanism by which complex issues are studied, debated, and refined. They allow legislators to focus on specific areas of policy, and provide a dedicated environment for public input, enabling citizens, experts, and advocacy groups to have their voices heard in the policymaking process.”

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, a committee chair “serves as the the parliamentary head of a committee. The chair sets the committee’s agenda, determining when — or in many states, whether — bills will be considered.”



In addition to leading the committee, Dietz will also serve as a member of the Appropriations and Revenue; Families and Children; Judiciary; and Licensing, Occupations, and Administrative Regulations committees.



The 2025 Regular Session convened on Tuesday, January 7 and legislators will meet for 30 legislative days before adjourning at the end of March. Kentuckians can keep up to date with legislative activity by visiting legislature.ky.gov