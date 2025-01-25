ION Center for Violence Prevention looking for volunteers for Shop & Share initiative Feb. 8

The Ion Center for Violence Prevention is once again participating in the annual statewide initiative, Shop & Share, on Saturday, February 8. All donated items will be used to stock the pantry shelves of the Ion Center’s two area shelters for individuals and families fleeing domestic violence.

Shop & Share is championed by Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear and hosted in partnership with Kroger stores. Since the event began in 2008, generous shoppers have contributed more than $5 million in goods and monetary donations to support survivors of intimate partner violence and their children.

At the Ion Center, a survivor is never responsible for the cost of their healing. All services are free and confidential. Programs such as Shop & Share make it possible for agencies across the state, like the Ion Center, to provide these types of services to the people who need it most.

Christy Burch, Ion Center’s CEO says, “I am so grateful to be part of a region that cares about people who are impacted by violence. We know we can measurably reduce the number of people hurt by violence, but we need everyone’s help. The importance of an event like Shop & Share cannot be overstated. This one day fills the shelves of our shelters’ pantries for the entire year, so we are able to focus on other things. It’s really a remarkable day.”

Community members can support Ion Center by volunteering to collect donations at the store, transport donations to the shelter, and inventory donated items.

Burch says, “It takes more than 150 volunteers to make this day happen, and we couldn’t do it without the incredible support from the volunteers in our community!”

Contact Paige Burcham, Ion Center’s Community Engagement Manager, at paigeb@ioncenter.org or 859.491.3335, to learn how you can volunteer and support survivors of domestic violence through Shop & Share.

You can also sign up to volunteer by clicking here.