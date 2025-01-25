Kentucky Coach Mark Pope says Cats will be healthier when they face Vanderbilt Saturday in Nashville

By Keith Taylor

Kentucky Today

It’s been a good week for Kentucky to get healthy again.

The No. 9 Wildcats took advantage of a rare week off to heal up for the rest of the season. Kentucky coach Mark Pope said the Wildcats (14-4, 3-2) will have a healthier roster available when his squad returns to the court Saturday at Vanderbilt.

“(The overall health of our team is) better than it was a few days ago for sure,” Pope said Thursday. “Everybody in the league is going to deal with the same thing and certainly we are, too. You are scrapping away at every single second where you can to try and be as healthy … we’re doing better. I’m grateful for this week because it at least helps us make some progress.”

Pope and his staff also have delved into “what the numbers are telling us” regarding free throw disparity, especially in Southeastern Conference losses to Georgia and Alabama. He said two-point field goal percentage and rim shot selection in the paint are an issue with fouling and the differential at the foul line.

“You don’t wave a magic wand and all of the sudden fix some of this, but we’re going to make progress,” Pope said. “We will make progress throughout the season and we’re excited. We feel like we have some pretty clear spaces to attack right now (and) I think we’ll get better.”

Return to Vandy

As a player, Pope was 4-0 in games against Vanderbilt, including a 2-0 mark in Nashville.

Pope recalled his favorite memory of Memorial Gym, which included. dunk and a chest bump with Rick Pitino at the time, following a big play in transition.

“We were playing in a tough game and we’re racing down the floor in the second half,” Pope recalled. “We’re kind of making a run that’s got us some separation. I can’t remember if it was Anthony (Epps) or Tony (Delk). Someone hit me with a trail pass in full transition. They got to the baseline and kind of threw it over their shoulder and I ran in and darted. If I remember correctly. I barely got it over the rim and got fouled. Coach P was standing right there and I said, ‘I got to go chest bump him’ and coach was super happy about that. I’ve always loved the configuration of the gym since that moment.”

Pope won’t get the chance to coach his team from the end zone Saturday, because of a rule change on bench placements, but is looking forward to coaching against the Commodores.

“I do think it’s a great venue and right now, the way they’re playing, it’s a great gym and I’m sure it’ll be soldout like all gyms,” he said. “They’ve got some good juice in there so it should be really fun. You want to play in great places and I think it’s a great place.”

Cats go hog wild

Pope also recalled a visit to Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville Arena during his tenure as a player when both teams were ranked among the top teams in the nation.

“The bus couldn’t go down the slope to get into the tunnel because it was snowing,” Pope said. “All the students were out waiting around the outdoor concourse waiting to get in. Coach (Pitino) stood up in the bus and (said) we’ll get out of the bus. I’m pretty sure that you’re going to get pelted with a bunch of snowballs and I fully expect you to return fire. We went sliding down the ramp, hurling snowballs back and forth with the Arkansas fans.”

Kentucky plays Arkansas at 9 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Rupp Arena.

GAMETRACKER: Kentucky at Vanderbilt, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. TV/RADIO: SEC Network, UK Radio Network.