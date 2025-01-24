Walton-Verona’s win in final first-round game of boys All “A” Classic offsets earlier losses by two other local teams

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona closed out the opening round of the All “A” Classic boys state basketball tournament with a 64-45 win over Ballard Memorial on Thursday night at Brescia University in Owensboro.

The Bearcats shot the ball well on the college court to come away with their fifth straight victory. They’ll take a 12-6 record into a quarterfinal game against Danville Christian (14-2) at 10:30 p.m. local time on Friday at the Owensboro SportsCenter.

Walton-Verona seniors Aaron Gutman and Aiden Kerns netted 21 points each to nearly outscore the Ballard team. Gutman got 14 points in the first half when the Bearcats took a 32-20 lead. Kerns got 10 points during a 17-11 run in the third quarter that extended the margin to 49-31.

The Bearcats took their biggest lead, 60-38, late in the fourth quarter and dominated the boards through out the game. The leading scorer for Ballard was senior guard Jace Birney with 24 points.

Walton-Verona’s big win offset two earlier losses by local teams on Thursday.

In the second game on the daylong schedule, Pineville jumped out to a 13-0 lead and continued to pull away in a 75-44 win over Brossart. The third game was much closer until Owensboro Catholic outscored Beechwood, 24-17, in the fourth quarter to come away with a 62-53 victory.

Beechwood was making its first appearance in the All “A” Classic boys state tournament since 2018 and ended a 14-year string of first-round wins by 9th Region representatives.

Owensboro Catholic opened the fourth quarter with a 12-5 run to take a 50-41 lead and the Tigers weren’t able to catch up during the final three minutes.

During the second half, Beechwood made 7 of 17 3-point shots to account for 21 of its 33 points. Senior guard Jack Sullivan made the last three to finish with 18 points.

The Tigers’ other double-figure scorers were senior Carson Blackburn and junior Owen McCormack with 13 each.

Owensboro Catholic’s scoring leaders were seniors Luke Beickman and Waryn Ebelhar with 22 and 18 points. Ebelhar played on the Aces football team that lost to Beechwood in the Class 2A state championship game in December.

Pineville senior point guard Sawyer Thompson sparked his team’s fast start against Brossart. He had 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the first half that ended with the Mountain Lions holding a 48-20 lead.

At the break, Brossart was shooting 13.8 percent (4 of 29) from the field compared to Pineville’s 64.7 percent (22 of 34).

The Mustangs continued to have problems putting the ball in the basket during the second half and lost for the third time in four games since winning the 10th Region tournament on Jan. 16.

Thompson finished with a game-high 19 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists. The only Brossart scorer who reached double figures was sophomore Drew Steffen with 10 points.

The Mustangs have not won an All “A” Classic boys state tournament game in their six appearances over the last 12 years.

Kentucky All “A” Classic at Owensboro SportsCenter

GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT

Listed with N.Ky. tipoff times

FRIDAY

Owensboro Catholic vs. Bardstown Bethlehem, 9:30 a.m.

BROSSART vs. Lexington Christian, 11 a.m.

Danville Christian vs. Metcalfe County, 12:30 p.m.

Crittenden County vs. Whitefield Academy, 2 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, 1 p.m.



BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT

Listed with N.Ky. tipoff times

FRIDAY

Lyon County vs. Pineville, 5 p.m.

Owensboro Catholic vs. Lexington Sayre, 7:30 p.m.

Hazard vs. Clinton County, 9 p.m.

WALTON-VERONA vs. Danville Christian, 10:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Semifinal games, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Championship game, 3 p.m.