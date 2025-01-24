Secretary of State launches free program against human trafficking for KY businesses

Secretary of State Michael Adams announced the launch of Kentucky Businesses Against Trafficking (KBAT), a new initiative to raise awareness of human trafficking among the business community.

“Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery, and we must do all we can to put an end to it in Kentucky,” said Adams. “As Kentucky’s Chief Business Official, I am happy to partner with our business community to raise awareness of how to spot and report trafficking.”

The new program provides training materials and videos to participating businesses, equipping their employees with the tools to help spot and report human trafficking in Kentucky.

“I applaud Secretary of State Adams and his team for creating the Kentucky Businesses Against Trafficking program,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, CVG. “Human trafficking is an abhorrent crime; we must raise awareness so we can take action to end trafficking. Businesses across the Commonwealth can benefit from the resources and materials provided by Secretary Adams’ office so we can reach more people in the effort to end human trafficking.”

“KRA and our members support Kentucky Businesses Against Human Trafficking and any measures which make our restaurants safer for our guests and communities,” said Stacy Roof, President & CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association. “We are proud to partner with Secretary Michael Adams and his office on this much needed work.”

The Secretary of State’s Office will also coordinate free trainings through partnerships with the Refuge for Women and People Against Trafficking Humans (PATH) Coalition of Kentucky, for businesses to teach employees about human trafficking and how they can spot and report it.

“So often the problem of Human Trafficking seems so big and overwhelming most people in the community don’t know how spot, help or get involved in a solution. We are thankful for a community of people collectively offering their time and talents to let people know they are not for sale and there is hope for those who have been purchased,” said Deanna Lynn, Executive Director of the Refuge for Women. “With the top two traffickers being familial or familiar, this problem is closer to our circles than most are aware. This effort is a chance to not just be aware but help bring people to help and a home.”

The United States Department of State estimates there are 27.6 million victims of trafficking worldwide at any given time. In Kentucky, The National Human Trafficking Reporting Hotline has identified 2,499 individual victims since 2007.

Interested businesses can apply to participate in the free program at sos.ky.gov.

Office of the Secretary of State