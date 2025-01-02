St. Vincent de Paul NKY receives $40,000 grant from Spaulding Foundation to support families in need

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) is grateful to The Spaulding Foundation for a grant award of $40,000 to help support the organization’s Emergency Rent and Utility Assistance Program.

The funds will provide neighbors in need with emergency financial support for rent and utility expenses, keeping them safe and secure in their homes with utilities connected.

“The shortage of income aligned housing in our region, combined with the increasing cost of living, has made it incredibly challenging for so many to make ends meet,” says Karen Zengel, executive director of St. Vincent de Paul NKY.

“Given these difficulties, we are deeply grateful for this grant award, which will allow us to continue supporting our neighbors who are struggling due to health issues, underemployment, or unforeseen life events. Many of those we serve live paycheck to paycheck, without emergency savings or a strong support network. This grant will go a long way in helping us increase the scale of support we provide to those facing financial hardship.”

From October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024, SVdP NKY has aided 10,000 people with rent and utility assistance at a value of over $1,000,000. In Kentucky, almost half of all renters spend more on rent and utilities than their incomes sustain. As a result, these individuals struggle to pay for other necessities, such as food, clothing, transportation, and medical care.

To learn more about St. Vincent de Paul, Northern Kentucky, and current assistance programs, please visit www.svdpnky.org.

