First CBC luncheon of ’25 features Covington Mayor-elect Ron Washington on Jan. 16

For the first CBC luncheon of 2025, CBC Executive Director Pat Frew will sit down for a conversation with incoming Covington Mayor Ron Washington.

The program will be held at the Embassy Suites RiverCenter on Thursday, January 16 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Registration is required here.

They will discuss the recent passage of the Council-Mayor form of government and how that should affect operations and stimulate further business growth for Covington.

They will also talk about the importance of continuing to boost economic development related to growing and expanding businesses while also welcoming more entrepreneurs to Northern Kentucky’s largest City.

A native Covingtonian, Ron Washington was elected to the Covington Board of Commissioners in 2020 and re-elected in 2022, becoming Mayor Pro Tem after receiving the highest number of votes. A retired law enforcement officer, he was the first African-American officer in Florence and served as Chief Deputy in the Kenton County Sheriff’s Office. He is the highest-ranking Black officer to have worked in Northern Kentucky.

After retirement, Washington became a pioneer in the fight against addiction, founding one of Kentucky’s largest medication-assisted treatment centers.