Stakes winner Warheart leads competitive field of 10 in Saturday $125,000 Prevue at Turfway Park

Darrs, Inc.’s stakes winner Warheart leads an uber-competitive field of 10 newly turned 3-year-olds that entered Saturday night’s 30th running of the $125,000 Turfway Prevue at Turfway Park Racing and Gaming.

Run at 6½ furlongs, the competitive lineup will head to post as Race 6 at 8:25 p.m., first post is 5:55 p.m.

Warheart enters the Turfway Prevue seeking his second-career stakes score following his commanding four-length victory in the Atlantic Beach Stakes on Nov. 1 during the Belmont at Aqueduct meet. Trained by Rodolphe Brisset, the gelded son of Omaha Beach has shown consistent form on turf, including a maiden-breaking triumph against 11 rivals at Kentucky Downs. Luan Machado will pilot Warheart from post No. 8.

Leading the opposition is Touchy, owned by Three Chimneys Farm and trained by Wesley Ward. The son of Nyquist impressed with a 3 ¾-length maiden victory at Keeneland over Mo Quality, who is entered in the Smarty Jones Stakes at Oaklawn on Saturday. Hall of Fame jockey Joel Rosario will guide Touchy from the rail as he makes his debut on the Tapeta surface.

Another intriguing contender is the undefeated Star’s Image, co-owned by Patricia’s Hope and Knollwood Stables. Trained by Larry Rivelli, Star’s Image captured both of his career starts on turf at Fair Grounds, including a maiden special weight win on Nov. 22 followed by a first-level allowance victory three weeks later. Turfway Park’s Holiday Meet leading rider Gerardo Corrales will be aboard from post 2.

The field for the Turfway Prevue from the rail out — with jockey and trainer:

• Touchy (Rosario, Ward)

• Star’s Image (Corrales, Rivelli)

• Killjoy (Julio Felix, Eric Foster)

• Up to No Good (Santo Sanjur, Keith Kinmon)

• Coming in Hot (Irving Moncada, John Ennis)

• Special Creed (Hannah Leahey, Michelle Elliott)

• Realator (Emisael Jaramillo, Jose D’Angelo)

• Warheart (Machado, Brisset)

• Stashu (Alexander Bendezu, John Wainwright)

• Vehemently (Andres Calleja, Michelle Elliott)

