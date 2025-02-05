59th National Farm Machinery Show set for Feb. 12-15 at Kentucky Exposition Center

The 59th National Farm Machinery Show, which has an estimated economic impact of $27.7 million, is scheduled Feb. 12-15 at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

David Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said hundreds of thousands of visitors will attend the sold-out free trade show.

“Attendees will be able to explore the newest equipment utilized across every segment of the agricultural production industry — tools designed to benefit businesses of all sizes, from global operations to small-scale farms,” Beck said in a press release.

Every wing and hall of the Exposition Center’s 1.2 million square feet will have more than 800 exhibitors showcasing many brands, including AGCO, Case IH, Deutz Fahr, John Deere, Kubota, New Holland, TYM and more.

Beck noted that exhibitors “have been preparing all year for special product launches, in-depth demonstrations and informative seminars, allowing the over 300,000 attendees to expand their fleet and knowledge. If that’s not enough for visitors to visit, they can also browse the vendors in the Gift & Craft Market, where they can shop retail vendors for items like clothing, toys, collectibles and more.”

Each day of the show will be a Championship Tractor Pull, sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America, featuring close to 200 drivers competing across five performances in the nation’s longest-running indoor tractor pull. It will be witnessed by fans in person and will be live streamed.

The invitation-only event stars the nation’s best drivers and their machines — pro stocks, super stocks, modified and alcohol tractors as well as two-wheel and four-wheel drive trucks.

Drivers in this nationally-recognized event compete for a share of $300,000 in prizes.

Admission to the farm show is free. There is a charge for parking.

Kentucky Farm Bureau