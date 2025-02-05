Covington Human Rights Commission offering free gun locks for pick up at police headquarters

Covington residents who own a gun and want to store it in a safer manner can pick up a free cable-style gun lock, thanks to a program organized by the Covington Human Rights Commission.

The locks – which include a padlock with a key – work by threading a cable through the action or barrel of a gun to prevent rounds from being chambered, actions from engaging, and magazines from being loaded. They can be used with a variety of semi-auto pistols, revolves, rifles, and shotguns.

The locks can be picked up at the window in the front lobby of Covington Police Headquarters at 1 Police Memorial Drive — 20th and Madison — between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Anyone who wants a lock must bring proof of Covington residency. They, however, should not bring their guns.

“Do not bring your weapon to the police department as doing so is a safety risk to everyone,” said Capt. Justin Bradbury. “Please keep in mind that officers cannot place the lock on the gun for you.”

About 80 locks are available.

To help educate gun owners on the proper application of the locks and on general gun safety, the Police Department’s Community Liaison Unit – which is handing out the locks — created a video featuring Sgt. Rachel White. View the online gun lock tutorial.

Mike Steinman, vice chairman of the Covington Human Rights Commission, said the program is another step toward preventing injuries and deaths due to the use of guns, be it accidental or intentional. They are particularly helpful in the event that a gun comes into the hands of a small child.

“Too many persons have fallen victim to being shot,” Steinman said. “Ideally, the goal is to end gun violence and accidental shootings altogether, and as a start toward meeting this goal, gun locks will prove beneficial. Hopefully the public will take advantage of procuring these gun locks and the opportunity to protect our children and our neighbors.”

Bradbury said the Police Department – which secured the locks – support the Commission’s goal of preventing avoidable gun deaths.

“We look forward to getting these free gun locks in the hands of as many Covington gun owners as we can,” he said. “If it saves even one life, it is worth it the effort.”

City of Covington